Flydubai Extends Saudi Flight Cancellations To October 29 Amid Houthi Attacks

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Flydubai has extended flight cancellations to several destinations in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Dammam and Abha, until October 29, as a series of Houthi attacks on airports in the Kingdom continue to disrupt regional air travel.

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The latest announcement extends the cancellations by five days, after the Dubai-based carrier previously said flights to the three Saudi cities would remain suspended until October 24.

In an updated statement on Friday, a flydubai spokesperson said the airline expects continued disruption to its scheduled operations to Saudi Arabia.

“Due to the ongoing situation, we expect some disruption to our scheduled operations to Saudi Arabia. Flights to a number of destinations in the Kingdom, including Abha, Dammam and Riyadh, have been cancelled up to and including 29 October,” the spokesperson said.

The airline said it continues to monitor the situation closely and will update customers through its official channels regarding any changes to flight schedules. Passengers have also been advised to check their flight status regularly and ensure their contact details are up to date.

Houthi attacks disrupt Saudi airports

The extension comes amid continued security concerns in Saudi Arabia following repeated attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on airports and other targets in the Kingdom.

the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted a missile launched towards Riyadh,.

The latest disruptions follow an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on October 21, which killed two people, a Saudi citizen and an Indian resident, and injured eight others, according to Saudi aviation authorities. Airport operations subsequently resumed.

Earlier attacks also affected King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha airport, prompting airlines to cancel services and authorities to issue security warnings.

Thousands of flights affected

According to an earlier Khaleej Times report citing aviation analytics firm Cirium, more than 4,000 scheduled departures from Saudi Arabia were cancelled or did not operate between October 8 and 15.

The figure represented around 46 per cent of the 8,883 departures scheduled during the eight-day period, with Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport among the worst affected.

On October 15 alone, 298 of the 366 scheduled departures from Riyadh were affected, accounting for more than 81 per cent of the airport's departures that day.

Flydubai has extended its cancellations several times since the disruptions began. On October 19, the airline announced that flights to Abha, Dammam and Riyadh would remain cancelled until October 24.

Other international carriers have also adjusted their Saudi operations. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways previously announced cancellations affecting services to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah, while IndiGo extended its Saudi flight cancellations

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