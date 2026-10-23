Abu Dhabi's G42 Plans AI Factory In Greece As UAE-Greece Ties Deepen

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi-based technology holding group G42 and five of its portfolio companies signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Greek government and private-sector partners on Friday, covering AI infrastructure, government services, life sciences and smart cities.

The agreements were signed during an official visit to Athens led by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade, which included the UAE-Greece Business Forum. They extend G42's Intelligence Grid, its vision of making AI as accessible and reliable as electricity, into Greece.

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Khazna Data Centers and Core42 will explore building an AI factory in Greece with Copelouzos Group. Khazna would lead development of the physical infrastructure, while Core42 would supply cloud and AI compute for sectors including banking, telecommunications, shipping and government.

“Our partnership with G42 brings state-of-the-art, world-class AI infrastructure to Greece,” said Christos Copelouzos, CEO of Copelouzos Group. He said the project would help attract investment and create highly skilled jobs.

All proposed projects are to be developed in line with EU regulations and standards.

Presight will work with Greece's Ministry of Digital Governance to explore AI-powered urban analytics and real-time intelligence for public safety, urban mobility and municipal operations. The collaboration will first demonstrate Agentic AI in municipal waste management and water-network monitoring, using synthetic and open data.

Greek Minister of Digital Governance and Artificial Intelligence Dimitris Papastergiou said the focus was on putting technology to practical use for citizens.

Inception42 will explore using Agentic AI across government and education with the same ministry. Plans include AI tools to support cabinet meetings and track government priorities, training for officials to work with AI agents, and AI tutors and learning platforms. Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception42, said each programme would follow European standards for Responsible AI.

M42 signed an MoU with Athens LifeTech Park (ALTP) covering genomics sequencing infrastructure, population genomics, clinical development and linking institutional biobanks. Research priorities include oncology, rare genetic diseases and neuroscience.

The deal also creates a two-way bridge for start-ups, giving UAE life sciences ventures a base at the ALTP Incubator for European market entry, and Greek and European firms access to the UAE through M42's network.

“The next era of global health will be led by ecosystems with a shared purpose that cross borders,” said Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group CEO of M42.

Mansoor Al Mansoori, CEO of G42 International, said the agreements mark“an important milestone” in expanding the Intelligence Grid across Europe, in partnership with trusted local firms and in line with European standards.

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