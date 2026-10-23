Impact Announces November 14 San Diego Gala And $50,000 Rising Leaders Scholarship

Black Tie Celebration at Pendry San Diego Will Bring Together Business Leaders, Entrepreneurs and Philanthropists to Invest in the Next Generation of Leaders

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Impact, founded by entrepreneur and community advocate Tia Lambert, will host its inaugural Impact Launch Gala on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM at Pendry San Diego, located at 550 J Street in downtown San Diego.Under the theme Investing in Leaders. Transforming Communities., the black-tie celebration will bring together entrepreneurs, business owners, corporate executives, investors, nonprofit leaders, philanthropists and community advocates for an evening dedicated to leadership, economic opportunity and meaningful community investment.The highlight of the evening will be the announcement and recognition of the $50,000 Rising Leaders Scholarship recipient, underscoring Impact's commitment to supporting emerging leaders and creating opportunities that can transform lives and communities.Approximately 200 guests are anticipated for the evening, which will feature a multi course dinner, live entertainment, a silent auction and opportunities to connect with individuals and organizations committed to making a lasting difference.Investing in the Next Generation of LeadersThe Impact Launch Gala represents more than an elegant evening of celebration. It is an opportunity to bring together individuals and organizations who believe that investing in people is one of the most powerful ways to strengthen communities.As entrepreneurs and emerging leaders continue to navigate challenges involving access to capital, mentorship, professional networks and economic opportunities, Impact seeks to highlight the importance of creating pathways for individuals with the vision and determination to make a difference.The announcement of the $50,000 Rising Leaders Scholarship recipient will serve as a defining moment of the evening, recognizing the potential of emerging leadership and the importance of providing meaningful support to those working to create positive change.An Evening of Elegance, Connection and Community ImpactThe evening will also emphasize the role that businesses, entrepreneurs and philanthropists can play in advancing economic opportunity and building stronger communities.Event DetailsEvent: Impact Launch GalaTheme: Investing in Leaders. Transforming Communities.Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026Time: 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM PSTLocation: Pendry San Diego, Grand BallroomAddress: 550 J Street, San Diego, CA 92101Attire: Black TieFeatured Highlight: Announcement of the $50,000 Rising Leaders Scholarship recipientTickets and Event Information: /galaAbout ImpactFounded by Tia Lambert, Impact is an organization dedicated to advancing leadership, expanding opportunity and strengthening communities. Through initiatives that recognize emerging leaders, encourage entrepreneurship and connect individuals with resources and opportunities, Impact seeks to inspire meaningful investment in people and create lasting community impact.For additional information about Impact, visit .

Sharifah Hardie

Impace

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Impact Announces November 14 San Diego Gala and $50,000 Rising Leaders Scholarship News Provided By Ask Sharifah October 23, 2026, 18:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights



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