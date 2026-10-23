79Th Sant Nirankari Samagam Begins In Haryana's Samalkha 10 Lakh Devotees Expected On 650-Acre Site

MENAFN - IANS) Panipat/Samalkha, Oct 24 (IANS) The 79th Annual Sant Nirankari Samagam has commenced in Samalkha near Panipat in Haryana, with organisers expecting nearly one million devotees to attend the four-day spiritual congregation that will continue until October 26.

Held under the divine presence of Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj, this year's Samagam, which began on Friday, carries the central theme of 'Jagriti' (Awakening), aimed at inspiring an awakening of humanity, fostering mutual love and encouraging the spirit of selfless service and hospitality in everyday life.

According to Joginder Sukhija, Secretary of the Sant Nirankari Mission, the grand gathering is being organised on a sprawling 650-acre site with extensive arrangements to ensure the comfort and safety of the large number of devotees.

Four large "langar" halls, four dedicated cooking areas and six "langar" distribution zones have been set up to provide free community meals.

The venue is also equipped with 22 toilet blocks, numerous drinking water stations and a fully functional medical facility to cater to the needs of the attendees.

More than one lakh volunteers, or "sevadars", from the Sant Nirankari Mission are actively engaged at various locations across the venue.

These volunteers are managing the smooth movement of devotees, distribution of food and water, and the provision of other essential amenities.

Their dedicated service forms the backbone of the event's organisational efforts, reflecting the Mission's emphasis on selfless volunteerism.

To strengthen emergency preparedness, the government has deployed 25 ambulances at the site.

In addition, the Mission has arranged 10 of its own ambulances, including five specialised life-saving units.

Fourteen fire tenders have also been stationed at strategic points across the vast campus to handle any potential emergencies.

The primary objective of the four-day Samagam is to awaken individuals to the true purpose of life.

Through the theme of 'Jagriti', devotees will be encouraged to rise above mutual prejudices, embrace universal love, respect others and dedicate themselves to the service of humanity.

Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj is expected to deliver discourses that reinforce these values and guide the congregation towards spiritual and moral upliftment.

Organisers said the event is likely to attract devotees not only from different parts of India but also from several countries abroad, making it a truly global spiritual congregation.

The combination of elaborate logistical arrangements, large-scale volunteer participation and a powerful message of awakening is expected to make the 79th Sant Nirankari Samagam a memorable and transformative experience for all those who attend.

Secretary Joginder Sukhija said, "The 79th Nirankari Sant Samagam began today and will continue until October 26 across 650 acres in Samalkha. The venue has four langars, 22 toilet blocks, multiple drinking water points and a hospital. Around 10 lakh devotees are expected to attend, while more than one lakh volunteers of the Sant Nirankari Mission are providing services at different locations."

"The theme this year is 'Awakening', encouraging people to understand the purpose of human life, love everyone and serve others with respect. Devotees holding various positions will also participate. The Haryana Chief Minister (Nayab Singh Saini) shares a close bond with the Mission, and we hope he will attend this year as well," he added.