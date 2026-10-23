TGTX Stock Bucks Broader Biotech Selloff As Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Shows Promising Early Results - Here's What Investors Need To Know



After 90 days of receiving Azer-cel, 89% of evaluable patients had stable or improved disability scores

Azer-cel is designed as an off-the-shelf therapy and not a personalized treatment. TG Therapeutics said it will continue the trial to evaluate higher doses and longer-term outcomes.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) was on investors' radar on Friday after the company reported encouraging early results from a Phase 1 trial of its experimental cell therapy in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis.

Multiple sclerosis is a disease in which the immune system attacks the protective covering of nerve fibres, causing problems with movement and coordination in general.

TGTX shares were up around 4% at the time of writing, bucking the broader biotech sector's selloff. TGTX was also among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Early Data Shows Strong Impact

The Phase 1 trial evaluated patients whose disabilities continued to worsen despite receiving other treatments. After 90 days of receiving Azer-cel, 89% of evaluable patients had stable or improved disability scores, including five who showed improvements.

Azer-cel is an experimental CAR-T cell therapy that uses genetically modified immune cells from healthy donors to target CD19, a protein found on B-cells involved in multiple sclerosis. Azer-cel is designed as an off-the-shelf therapy and not a personalized treatment.

TG Therapeutics also reported no severe CAR-T-related toxicities or dose-limiting side effects. However, the results remain preliminary, and the company will continue the trial to evaluate higher doses and longer-term outcomes.

TG Therapeutics Is Developing An Injectable Treatment For MS

Beyond Azer-cel, TG Therapeutics already markets Briumvi to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company is also developing an injectable version of Briumvi, with Phase 3 results expected by early 2027.

Separately, TG Therapeutics is also studying the drug in Phase 2 trials for myasthenia gravis, a condition that causes muscle weakness, and treatment-resistant schizophrenia.

TG had $612.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2026, significantly more than the $199.5 million it had at the end of 2025.

Retail Calls Azer-cel Data 'Fantastic News'

Retail sentiment surrounding TGTX on Stocktwits remained 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, amid 'high' message volumes.

One user called the data“fantastic news.”

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Another user said the data changes the value of the stock.

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TGTX shares have surged nearly 90% so far in 2026.

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