Look: Ariana Grande Ditches Signature Ponytail For A Retro-Inspired Bob Hairstyle

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ariana Grande has surprised fans with a new look, trading her signature high ponytail for a short, retro-inspired bob.

The 33-year-old singer debuted the hairstyle in a series of Instagram photos on Thursday, October 22, revealing a noticeably different look from the long hairstyles she is known for.

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Her new hairstyle features a chin-length brown bob with a deep side part, side-swept bangs and ends flipped outwards.

Ariana paired the look with a white lace top, a pink ribbon around her neck and her signature winged eyeliner.

Her hairstylist, Brandon Pietsch, also shared the transformation on Instagram, describing Ariana as being in her "bob era".

The shorter haircut is a change for Ariana, whose high ponytail has been one of her most recognisable features since the early years of her music career.

Over the years, she has experimented with different versions of the hairstyle, including the long ponytails she wore during her Dangerous Woman era and the blonde looks she adopted while filming Wicked.

For her role as Glinda, Ariana underwent a major hair transformation, moving away from her usual brown hair to blonde for the musical adaptation.

She later returned to darker shades, appearing with brown hair at several public events before revealing her latest haircut.

Beyond her changing hairstyles, Ariana has continued to expand her acting career following her role in Wicked, in which she starred alongside Cynthia Erivo.

She is also set to appear in the upcoming comedy Focker-in-Law, joining Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in the latest film in the Meet the Parents franchise.

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