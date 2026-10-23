Jordan Reports Deaths, Injuries In Shooting Inside Church In Karak

Amman: Jordanian authorities said unidentified gunmen opened fire inside a church in Karak Governorate, causing deaths and injuries. Security agencies are investigating the incident. Government Communications Minister and Spokesperson Mohammad Al Momani said further details would be released once verified, urging the public to rely on official sources.

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