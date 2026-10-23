Arab And International Community Condemn Attacks On Saudi Civilian, Oil Facilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Capitals: The League of Arab States, Syria, Lebanon, and the Muslim World League have condemned the attacks carried out by Houthi group on King Fahd International Airport and Shaybah oil field in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in casualties, injuries, and material damage. The parties expressed their full solidarity with the Kingdom in confronting any aggression that threatens its security, stability, and sovereignty.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Arab League affirmed its categorical rejection of continued Houthi attacks on Saudi territory, characterizing them as a violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and a direct threat to its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents. The League noted that the repeated targeting of airports, oil facilities, and civilian infrastructure constitutes a highly dangerous escalation that jeopardizes civil aviation safety and energy security, while undermining regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and reaching a political settlement to the Yemeni crisis.

For its part, the Muslim World League (MWL) condemned Houthi group's targeting of King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and a facility at the Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al Issa stated that these attacks represent a flagrant violation of religious values, as well as international and humanitarian laws and norms. He emphasized his firm condemnation of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Dr. Al Issa reiterated MWL's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, expressing support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security, safeguard its citizens and residents, and confront any aggression aimed at its security and stability.

In Damascus, Syria condemned the attack on King Fahd International Airport, affirming its categorical rejection of targeting airports and civilian facilities, and describing such acts as a violation of international law and a direct threat to civilian safety and security.

In a statement, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed Syria's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, standing alongside the Kingdom against anything that threatens its security and stability, and emphasizing that Saudi security is an integral part of the region's overall security and stability.

Similarly, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned, in the strongest terms, the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, which resulted in casualties.

The Ministry asserted that targeting vital facilities and civilians constitutes a blatant violation of international law principles and international humanitarian law rules. It reiterated Lebanon's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, rejecting any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as any aggression targeting its security and stability.

On the international front, the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation issued a statement condemning the attacks on strategic civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Spanish Ministry called for an immediate cessation of attacks, a de-escalation of tensions, and adherence to international law in accordance with principles of the United Nations Charter, expressing Spain's solidarity with the government and people of Saudi Arabia.