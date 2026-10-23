GCC States Strengthen Global Role In Mediation And Peacebuilding, Secretary-General Says

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Istanbul: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states have established themselves as trusted international partners in mediation, peacebuilding and efforts to promote global security and stability, the council's Secretary-General, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, has said.

Speaking at the 9th Istanbul Mediation Conference on Friday, Albudaiwi highlighted the Gulf states' diplomatic initiatives to bring opposing parties closer, contain crises and open channels of dialogue between conflicting sides.

The conference, held under the theme "Partnerships and New Perspectives for Peace: Mediation in a Changing World", brought together leaders, diplomats, representatives of international organizations and experts in Istanbul.

Albudaiwi said the GCC states' achievements in mediation reflected the international community's confidence in their role and their balanced approach to regional and international challenges.

He stressed that the council's mediation efforts extended beyond the Gulf region, driven by the belief that security and stability were a shared international responsibility.

Dialogue and peaceful political solutions remained the most effective means of ending conflicts and protecting populations from their consequences, he added.

Albudaiwi reaffirmed that GCC states would continue to support international peace initiatives and strengthen partnerships with the international community to advance global peace and security.