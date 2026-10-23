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GCC Secretary-General Condemns Attack On Church In Jordan's Karak

GCC Secretary-General Condemns Attack On Church In Jordan's Karak


Date: 2026-10-23 02:45:19

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting a church in Jordan's Karak Governorate.

In a statement Friday, he said the attack is a criminal act that violates human values and ethical principles, reaffirming the GCC's full solidarity with Jordan and support for measures to protect its security, stability and citizens.

He reiterated the GCC's firm rejection of terrorism in all forms, stressing the need for regional and international cooperation to combat and eradicate it.

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The Peninsula

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