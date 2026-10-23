Casualties Feared As Multi-Storey Building Collapses In Nairobi: Media

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Nairobi: A multi-storey building collapsed mid-construction in the Kenyan capital on Friday, the Red Cross said, with reports from local media of casualties and looting at the site.

Videos spreading online showed a dramatic crash and huge clouds of dust as the building came down in a busy business and residential district.

"At around 1340 hours, a multi-storey building under construction collapsed on 9th Street in Eastleigh, Nairobi," the Red Cross posted on X, adding that it had dispatched a team.

Local media reported looting and possible casualties trapped beneath the rubble, with images showing large crowds gathered at the site.

There were conflicting reports on the size of the building, which may have been as high as 18 storeys.

Eastleigh is a densely packed residential and market area.

Nairobi is undergoing an extremely rapid construction boom, with high-rise buildings appearing all over the city as Kenya's population expands.