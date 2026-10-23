New Greece Law Bans Social Media For Under-15S

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Athens: Greece's parliament passed a law Friday banning children under 15 from social media, joining a growing number of countries imposing curbs on young people's use of the apps.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced plans for the ban in April, taking to TikTok -- one of the most popular social networks with young people in Greece -- to explain the "difficult but necessary" measure.

After a heated debate in a parliamentary session that started Thursday and stretched into Friday, Mitsotakis's conservative New Democracy party used its majority to pass the bill which no other parties backed, the Ana news agency reported.

The opposition socialist Pasok party abstained after seeking an alternative bill that would have banned social media for under-13s and parental controls for 13- and 14-year-olds. Other left wing and nationalist parties voted against.

The bill, set to take effect on January 1, will require age verification on social networks and impose harsh penalties if companies fail to comply.

Australia last year became the first country to introduce such a social media ban for kids, barring under-16s.

More than 20 countries have passed similar laws, according to an AFP tally.

Critics say social networks use addictive algorithms to keep kids glued to their screens, and warn excessive scrolling can damage their mental health.

Bans have faced push-back from free-speech advocates, and sceptics question how well they will work.