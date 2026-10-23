UK Hit By Storm Austen

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: Storm Austen swept across the UK on Friday, prompting warnings of strong winds, heavy rain, transport disruption, power outages and potential risks to life.

Southwest England faces the strongest gusts, reaching 70 mph in Cornwall and parts of Devon and 80 mph in exposed areas. Schools have closed or delayed opening, while train services and ferry crossings face disruption.



Members of the public stand on rocks as waves break near Portland Bill Lighthouse in Portland, southern England on October 23, 2026, as Storm Austen brings strong winds and heavy rain across much of southern England. (Photo by Henry Nicholls / AFP)

Scotland is also under heavy rain warnings, with rainfall reaching 80 mm in some areas. An amber wind warning covers much of Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England, with gusts of up to 80 mph and risks of flooding and power cuts.

Stormy weather is expected to continue through the weekend, followed by Storm Boelo. Authorities warn that heavy rain could make driving hazardous.

The UK's storm season typically runs from September, with named storms becoming more frequent in autumn and peaking in winter as Atlantic weather systems develop.