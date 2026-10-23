Third World Green Hotel Awards (Wghawards) Set For Global Release On October 22, 2026, Unveiling The 2026 Global Distinction · Greater China · ESG Luxury Collection

MENAFN - GetNews)The World Green Hotel Awards (WGHAwards), an initiative founded by Tripanda and now in its third edition, will be officially released globally on October 22, 2026. As the world's first annual hospitality awards program dedicated to advancing systemic green transformation across the hotel industry, WGHAwards is guided by a clear mission: to accelerate the hospitality industry's green transition and help shape a new era of sustainable travel.

WGHAwards is a professional platform dedicated to sustainable development and international engagement within the hospitality sector. The program promotes green hospitality practices worldwide, encourages industry innovation through an ESG-focused framework, and leverages an extensive network of international media and industry resources to strengthen the global visibility, influence, and recognition of outstanding hotel brands.

As part of the 2026 awards program, the 2026 Global Distinction · Greater China · ESG Luxury Collection has now been officially announced. The 2026 collection brings together 39 shortlisted hotels across Greater China, which are being recognized with 44 distinctions across 20 categories - spanning sustainable development and low-carbon leadership, premier luxury and city destinations, design and lifestyle, resorts and wellness, family travel, and outstanding service

“The hospitality industry stands at the center of the global shift toward a low-carbon future,” said Hysan Jiang, President of WGHAwards.“WGHAwards was created to accelerate our industry's green transition and to help shape a new era of sustainable travel. Through an ESG-focused framework and our international media network, we are proud to shine a global spotlight on the hotels and professionals setting the standard for responsible hospitality.”

2026 Awardees by Category

Greater China Sustainable Hotel Award

. Raffles Shenzhen

. Fairmont Xiamen

. Banyan Tree Shanghai On The Bund

. Dhawa Beihai Weizhou Island

. Crowne Plaza Quanzhou Riverview

Sustainability Benchmark Hotel Award in Greater China

. Fairfield by Marriott Kunming Xishan

. Banyan Tree Yangshuo

. Pullman Taizhou Huahong

Greater China Lodging Quality Benchmark Award

. Shenzhen Songshan SENSEA Mountain and Sea Resort

Pioneer in Low-Carbon Hospitality Award in Greater China

. Conrad Shenyang

. Holiday Inn Beijing Daxing Centre

Premier Luxury Hotels Award in Greater China

. The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing

. The Silk Lakehouse, Shangri-La Hangzhou

. Conrad Shenyang

. The Ritz-Carlton, Suzhou

. Ahn Luh Zhujiajiao

. RESEA Beidaihe, Vignette Collection by IHG

Greater China Influential Hotel Group of the Year Award

. The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong

Greater China Excellent City Destination Hotel Award

. Hilton Shanghai City Center

. BELLAGIO BY MGM SHANGHAI

Benchmark Business Hotel Award in Greater China

. Fairfield by Marriott Kunming Xishan

. JEN Kunming by Shangri-la

. Crowne Plaza Hong Kong Causeway Bay

. Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong

. citadines Jingiao Building Yantai

Greater China Design Hotel of the Year Award

. Hotel Indigo Wuxi Taihu New City

. Thompson Shanghai Expo

Greater China Exemplary Lifestyle Hotel Award

. Hotel Indigo Suzhou Grand Canal

Greater China Outstanding Resort Hotel of the Year Award

. Pullman Taizhou Shenxianju

. Banyan Tree Huangshan

Greater China Wellness Destination Hotel Award

. RANAH RESORT ANJI

. Ying Valley Resort Mogan Mountain

. Crowne Plaza Beijing Badaling

Greater China Leading Wellness Resort Award

. Ying Valley Resort

Top Luxury Wilderness Retreat Award in Greater China

. Longting Vineyard

Greater China Family Choice Resort Hotel of the Year Award

. RANAH RESORT ANJI

. Dusit Thani Mogan Mountain, Huzhou

Outstanding Family-Friendly Hotel Award in Greater China

. Hilton Huzhou Nanxun

Greater China Metropolitan Wedding Popular Hotel Award

. Hilton Shanghai City Center

. InterContinental Chengdu Global Center

. Shangri-La Hefei

Most Popular Hotel Award in Greater China

. Shilla Monogram Xian

Most Anticipated New Hotel Awards – Greater China

. Andaz Shanghai ITC

. Shangri-La Kunming

Outstanding Service Excellence Hotel Award in Greater China

. Shangri-La Hongqiao Airport, Shanghai & Traders Hongqiao Airport, Shanghai

. Shanghai Expo Riverside Hotel

Outstanding Hospitality Professional Award in Greater China

. Shane Vincent, Ying Valley Resort Mogan Mountain

The full 2026 collection will be unveiled as WGHAwards holds its global release on October 22, 2026, on the world's first annual global platform dedicated to the green transformation of the hotel industry.

About the World Green Hotel Awards (WGHAwards)

The World Green Hotel Awards (WGHAwards), founded by Tripanda, is the world's first annual hospitality awards program dedicated to advancing systemic green transformation across the hotel industry. Now in its third edition and guided by its mission to accelerate the hospitality industry's green transition and help shape a new era of sustainable travel, WGHAwards provides a professional platform for sustainable development and international engagement, promoting green hospitality practices worldwide, encouraging industry innovation through an ESG-focused framework, and connecting outstanding hotel brands with an extensive network of international media and industry resources.

About Tripanda

Tripanda Media is a lifestyle content and communications agency rooted in China and reaching a global audience. As the founder of the World Green Hotel Awards (WGHAwards) and its organizer for Greater China, Tripanda seeks to serve as a bridge - making the green practices of China's hospitality industry visible to the world and carrying the vision of sustainable travel ever further.