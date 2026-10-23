Third World Green Hotel Awards (Wghawards) Set For Global Release On October 22, 2026, Unveiling The 2026 Global Distinction · Greater China · ESG Luxury Collection
WGHAwards is a professional platform dedicated to sustainable development and international engagement within the hospitality sector. The program promotes green hospitality practices worldwide, encourages industry innovation through an ESG-focused framework, and leverages an extensive network of international media and industry resources to strengthen the global visibility, influence, and recognition of outstanding hotel brands.
As part of the 2026 awards program, the 2026 Global Distinction · Greater China · ESG Luxury Collection has now been officially announced. The 2026 collection brings together 39 shortlisted hotels across Greater China, which are being recognized with 44 distinctions across 20 categories - spanning sustainable development and low-carbon leadership, premier luxury and city destinations, design and lifestyle, resorts and wellness, family travel, and outstanding service
“The hospitality industry stands at the center of the global shift toward a low-carbon future,” said Hysan Jiang, President of WGHAwards.“WGHAwards was created to accelerate our industry's green transition and to help shape a new era of sustainable travel. Through an ESG-focused framework and our international media network, we are proud to shine a global spotlight on the hotels and professionals setting the standard for responsible hospitality.”
2026 Awardees by Category
Greater China Sustainable Hotel Award
. Raffles Shenzhen
. Fairmont Xiamen
. Banyan Tree Shanghai On The Bund
. Dhawa Beihai Weizhou Island
. Crowne Plaza Quanzhou Riverview
Sustainability Benchmark Hotel Award in Greater China
. Fairfield by Marriott Kunming Xishan
. Banyan Tree Yangshuo
. Pullman Taizhou Huahong
Greater China Lodging Quality Benchmark Award
. Shenzhen Songshan SENSEA Mountain and Sea Resort
Pioneer in Low-Carbon Hospitality Award in Greater China
. Conrad Shenyang
. Holiday Inn Beijing Daxing Centre
Premier Luxury Hotels Award in Greater China
. The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing
. The Silk Lakehouse, Shangri-La Hangzhou
. Conrad Shenyang
. The Ritz-Carlton, Suzhou
. Ahn Luh Zhujiajiao
. RESEA Beidaihe, Vignette Collection by IHG
Greater China Influential Hotel Group of the Year Award
. The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong
Greater China Excellent City Destination Hotel Award
. Hilton Shanghai City Center
. BELLAGIO BY MGM SHANGHAI
Benchmark Business Hotel Award in Greater China
. Fairfield by Marriott Kunming Xishan
. JEN Kunming by Shangri-la
. Crowne Plaza Hong Kong Causeway Bay
. Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong
. citadines Jingiao Building Yantai
Greater China Design Hotel of the Year Award
. Hotel Indigo Wuxi Taihu New City
. Thompson Shanghai Expo
Greater China Exemplary Lifestyle Hotel Award
. Hotel Indigo Suzhou Grand Canal
Greater China Outstanding Resort Hotel of the Year Award
. Pullman Taizhou Shenxianju
. Banyan Tree Huangshan
Greater China Wellness Destination Hotel Award
. RANAH RESORT ANJI
. Ying Valley Resort Mogan Mountain
. Crowne Plaza Beijing Badaling
Greater China Leading Wellness Resort Award
. Ying Valley Resort
Top Luxury Wilderness Retreat Award in Greater China
. Longting Vineyard
Greater China Family Choice Resort Hotel of the Year Award
. RANAH RESORT ANJI
. Dusit Thani Mogan Mountain, Huzhou
Outstanding Family-Friendly Hotel Award in Greater China
. Hilton Huzhou Nanxun
Greater China Metropolitan Wedding Popular Hotel Award
. Hilton Shanghai City Center
. InterContinental Chengdu Global Center
. Shangri-La Hefei
Most Popular Hotel Award in Greater China
. Shilla Monogram Xian
Most Anticipated New Hotel Awards – Greater China
. Andaz Shanghai ITC
. Shangri-La Kunming
Outstanding Service Excellence Hotel Award in Greater China
. Shangri-La Hongqiao Airport, Shanghai & Traders Hongqiao Airport, Shanghai
. Shanghai Expo Riverside Hotel
Outstanding Hospitality Professional Award in Greater China
. Shane Vincent, Ying Valley Resort Mogan Mountain
The full 2026 collection will be unveiled as WGHAwards holds its global release on October 22, 2026, on the world's first annual global platform dedicated to the green transformation of the hotel industry.
About the World Green Hotel Awards (WGHAwards)
The World Green Hotel Awards (WGHAwards), founded by Tripanda, is the world's first annual hospitality awards program dedicated to advancing systemic green transformation across the hotel industry. Now in its third edition and guided by its mission to accelerate the hospitality industry's green transition and help shape a new era of sustainable travel, WGHAwards provides a professional platform for sustainable development and international engagement, promoting green hospitality practices worldwide, encouraging industry innovation through an ESG-focused framework, and connecting outstanding hotel brands with an extensive network of international media and industry resources.
About Tripanda
Tripanda Media is a lifestyle content and communications agency rooted in China and reaching a global audience. As the founder of the World Green Hotel Awards (WGHAwards) and its organizer for Greater China, Tripanda seeks to serve as a bridge - making the green practices of China's hospitality industry visible to the world and carrying the vision of sustainable travel ever further.
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