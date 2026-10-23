Kennedy Painting Pros Expands Its Service Area To Include All Of New Haven County And Fairfield County

MENAFN - GetNews)Kennedy Painting Pros, a professional painting company serving New Haven, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its service area in Connecticut. Thanks to growth in recent years, the company now has the capability of delivering painting services throughout the entirety of New Haven County and Fairfield County.

With over 15 years of experience in the painting industry, Kennedy Painting Pros has built a reputation in New Haven for delivering quality finishes at accessible prices. Through its expanding staff of skilled painters, the company is grateful to be able to bring its painting expertise to more homeowners across Connecticut.

"The Kennedy Painting Pros team is committed to delivering high-quality painting services that customers can rely upon," stated Sean Kennedy, company owner. "Expanding our reach to more homeowners throughout this region has always been our goal and I'm glad we've achieved it!"

The company's expanded service area now includes:

- New Haven County Painting Services: Providing professional painting services for residential and commercial properties throughout all of New Haven County. From interior to exterior painting, Kennedy Painting Pros is equipped to handle projects of varying size and scope. With a dedicated focus on quality workmanship, the painting crews help homeowners improve the appearance and overall appeal of their properties. Their team of painting experts stands ready to deliver finishes from Madison to Waterbury and everywhere in between.

- Fairfield County Painting Services: Homeowners throughout Fairfield County can now access the painting expertise of Kennedy Painting Pros. Whether it's updating interior colors or refreshing exterior siding, the company is committed to delivery premium finishes at accessible prices. Every painting project is tailored to each property's needs to ensure customer satisfaction. From Greenwich to Stratford, the company is ready to take on painting projects throughout the entire county.

Through this service area expansion, the company looks forward to building new relationships and earning more happy customers throughout Connecticut. To learn more about Kennedy Painting Pros and their services, visit their website or call (203) 350-7850.

About Kennedy Painting Pros

Kennedy Painting Pros is a professional painting company serving all of New Haven County and Fairfield County in Connecticut.

Kennedy Painting Pros

20 York St t 210

New Haven, CT 06510

(203) 350-7850