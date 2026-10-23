Thypoch Completes Simera-C Cine Prime Lineup With New 100Mm T1.9 Lens

MENAFN - GetNews) Character-focused rendering for compact mirrorless and cinema-camera setups

SHENZHEN, China - October 23, 2026 - Thypoch today announced the Simera-C 100mm T1.9 Cine Lens, completing its seven-lens full-frame cine prime lineup. Extending the series beyond its previous longest focal length of 75mm, the new telephoto prime is positioned for character close-ups, reaction shots and narrative details. Offered in Sony E and Leica M mounts, it joins a compact cine lens family developed for filmmakers using mirrorless and cinema-camera systems.

100mm Optical Design Emphasizes Subject Detail and Soft Bokeh

The Simera-C 100mm features a T1.9 maximum aperture, a 16-blade iris and a minimum focusing distance of 0.85m. Its optical formula comprises 11 elements in 8 groups, with a horizontal field of view of 21.4° on full-frame cameras.

Thypoch describes the 100mm's intended image character as defined subject detail with soft, natural bokeh and smooth transitions into out-of-focus areas. The company also emphasizes chromatic aberration control in the optical design.

Compact Series Design with Coordinated Cine Controls

The completed Simera-C family comprises 16mm, 21mm, 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm and 100mm focal lengths. The 100mm shares a T1.9 maximum aperture with the 16mm, while the five intermediate primes have T1.5 maximum apertures.

The series combines compact construction with cine-oriented controls. The 100mm has a focus rotation of 210° and 0.8MOD gearing on its focus and aperture rings. Its front diameter is 72mm, with a M67*0.75 filter thread.

Its length and weight are 86.4mm and 477 g with Sony E mount, and 76.6mm and 451 g with Leica M mount.

Sony E and Leica M Mounts for Different Camera Setups

The Simera-C 100mm T1.9 is offered in black with either native Sony E or Leica M mount. Thypoch's positive-lock adapters allow the Leica M-mount configuration to be used with compatible cameras from Sony, Canon, Fujifilm, Lumix and DJI as part of the company's“M TO ALL” approach.

Pricing and Availability

Shipping of the Thypoch Simera-C 100mm T1.9 is scheduled to begin in late October 2026. With Sony E mount, the suggested retail price is US$879 / €799; with Leica M mount, it is US$959 / €869.

Each lens includes front and rear caps, a shim pack for back-focus adjustment, a mount tool kit and a warranty card.

Customers can place orders through Thypoch's official store and find authorized local dealers on the company's website. B&H Photo Video in the United States and CVP in Europe are among the planned retail channels. Availability and delivery dates may vary by retailer and region. Customers can consult Thypoch's authorized dealer directory for local purchasing options.

Thypoch and DZOFILM Black Friday Promotions Through December 3

Thypoch and DZOFILM are also running Black Friday promotions from October 20 to December 3, 2026. Thypoch offers discounts of up to 29%, with savings of up to US$849 on selected models from its Simera-C, Simera, Ksana, Eureka and Voyager series.

Details of participating products and offers are available on the Thypoch Black Friday promotional offers page.

DZOFILM marks its seventh anniversary with discounts of up to 38.89% and savings of up to US$4,660 on selected kits. The offers include products from its Arcana, Arles Zoom and Vespid ranges. Details are available on the DZOFILM Black Friday store.

About Thypoch

Derived from the Old English“thy” and“epoch,” Thypoch represents the idea of capturing your living epoch. In an era driven by automation and clinical precision, Thypoch chooses to preserve the soul of photography, merging 21st-century optical innovation with the mechanical artistry of mid-20th-century craftsmanship. Guided by the belief that photography is a mirror shaped by light and interpretation, Thypoch designs lenses that extend the creator's vision, because true photography is not about perfection, but about preserving fleeting moments that define our time.