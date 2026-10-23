Signature Aviation Receives 2026 NBAA Humanitarian Award For Efforts To Combat Human Trafficking

MENAFN - GetNews) The Al Ueltschi Award for Humanitarian Leadership honors the company's work to equip aviation professionals to identify and report suspected trafficking.

Orlando, FL, USA - October 23, 2026 - The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) awarded Signature Aviation, the world's largest network of private aviation terminals, the association's 2026 Al Ueltschi Award for Humanitarian Leadership for its commitment to combating human trafficking, in part through collaboration with NBAA and other stakeholders.

Through NBAA's Operation Flightline initiative, Signature Aviation is helping equip aviation professionals with the knowledge and tools to recognize potential signs of human trafficking and report suspected cases. Developed in collaboration with NBAA and the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), the initiative was unveiled earlier this year at NBAA's International Operators Conference (IOC).

The award was presented Oct. 21 during a luncheon at the 2026 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas.

How Is Signature Aviation Helping Combat Human Trafficking?

Signature Aviation works with industry partners to advance education and awareness that help aviation professionals recognize potential human trafficking and understand how to report suspected cases.

Recognizing that existing resources did not fully reflect the operational realities of private aviation, Signature developed training tailored to the sector and partnered with AAAE to refine the program for broader industry use. The updated training launched in February 2026, with plans to collaborate with NBAA to expand access to its members. Any organizations interested in accessing the course can reach out to ....

Signature's efforts also include participation in NBAA's Operation Flightline initiative, which provides resources to help aviation professionals identify and report suspected human trafficking. Unveiled earlier this year at NBAA's International Operators Conference (IOC), the initiative brings industry stakeholders together to strengthen awareness and reporting across aviation.

Although aviation is among the safest and most secure forms of transportation, human trafficking remains a concern. According to survivor surveys cited by the U.S. Department of Transportation, commercial airlines account for approximately 12% of transportation used during exploitation, while general aviation accounts for approximately 4%.

Education and awareness can help aviation professionals recognize potential warning signs and respond appropriately when they suspect trafficking.

"We're proud to recognize Signature Aviation and the SunGate Foundation for their leadership in helping educate our industry about the role aviation professionals can play in combating human trafficking," said NBAA Interim COO Dan Hubbard. "Safety has always been at the heart of business aviation, and that includes the safety of the people who fly with us. Aviation is strongest when we work together."

What Is Operation Flightline?

Operation Flightline is an NBAA initiative developed in collaboration with Signature Aviation and other industry partners to help aviation professionals recognize and report suspected human trafficking.

The initiative provides educational resources and practical guidance to help industry professionals identify potential warning signs and understand appropriate reporting procedures. Operation Flightline was unveiled earlier this year at NBAA's International Operators Conference.

How has NBAA supported efforts to combat human trafficking?

NBAA and the business aviation community have long been supportive of initiatives to thwart human trafficking, including a collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security on its Blue Lightning program, which provides specific aviation training and guidance for identifying and reporting suspected trafficking situations.

In 2025, NBAA was among the first recipients of Flights to Freedom's Clay Lacy Friendship Medal for leadership in raising awareness about human trafficking. Flights to Freedom partners with federal and state law enforcement agencies, as well as Child Protective Services, to combat trafficking, and flies survivors to loved ones or support organizations for trauma care.

Created in 2006, NBAA's Al Ueltschi Award for Humanitarian Leadership is named for Albert L. Ueltschi, who was widely recognized for his lifetime of dedication to philanthropic causes, most notably in the development of ORBIS International, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing blindness.

Learn more about the Al Ueltschi Award for Humanitarian Leadership.

Who Has Previously Received the NBAA Al Ueltschi Award for Humanitarian Leadership?

Previous recipients of the National Business Aviation Association's Al Ueltschi Award for Humanitarian Leadership include the Cessna Citation Special Olympics Airlift; Veterans Airlift Command; Corporate Angel Network; those involved in disaster relief efforts; FedEx Express and its founder, Frederick W. Smith, recognized for their support of the ORBIS Flying Eye Hospital; and aviation legend Sean D. Tucker and the Bob Hoover Academy.

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation is the world's preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company's large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location.

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