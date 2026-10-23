Core Development Group Marks 15-Year Anniversary As A National Leader In Energy Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews) NJ-based energy contractor is driving the future of clean energy infrastructure across the U.S.

Mahwah, NJ, USA - October 23, 2026 - Core Development Group, a leading energy Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor, celebrates 15 years in business and a strong history of constructing renewable energy solutions. Since its founding, the New Jersey-based firm has grown into a nationally recognized solar energy EPC contractor and a trusted provider of battery storage resiliency and energy infrastructure.

Originally formed to help stalled clean energy projects in New Jersey regain momentum, Core Development Group has since expanded its reach across the country and beyond, delivering end-to-end, large-scale solar energy systems and energy storage solutions.

The company is ranked 12th nationally on Solar Power World's 2026 Top Solar EPC Contractors list, and ranked 5th in New Jersey. Core Development Group was also recently honored as one of the Inc 5,000 Fastest Growing Private Companies as measured by national revenue growth.

"What began as a small, ambitious venture is now a nationally ranked energy contractor fueling the nation's energy transition," said Henry Cortes, Founder and CEO of Core Development Group. "We are growing because our energy projects tend to solve a few problems: adding energy generation to meet growing demands, reducing carbon emissions, and strengthening energy independence through resilient battery storage and infrastructure upgrades."

To date, Core Development Group has deployed millions of solar panels and more than 15,000 EV chargers across 300+ project sites. These projects include the construction of many community solar projects on capped landfills across several states, onsite energy for data centers, and management of some of the nation's largest rooftop solar projects. Core Development Group has also developed a 240MW utility-scale solar project that combines 160 MW of battery storage and brings community power to 73,000 homes annually. Together, these installations have helped avoid 665,595 metric tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to burning 300,000 metric tons of coal.

The company's integrated approach to solar power generation and commercial energy storage has attracted a diverse portfolio of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, data centers, military bases, universities, and public utilities.

"Our team of experienced professionals provides businesses with clean, cost-effective energy solutions that deliver tangible savings measured in price stability, budget certainty, and positive financial outcomes - all while reducing environmental impact," Cortes said. "Most importantly, we thank our loyal customers -- their commitment to clean energy fuels our journey. I'm pleased with the projects we have built and deeply grateful to our people, whose dedication, innovation, and collaboration made it all possible. Our future is bright because of them."

Looking ahead, the company aims to continue expanding its role as a leader in providing EPC services to asset owners with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, microgrid development, and innovative solar-plus-storage projects that enhance grid stability and commercial energy resilience.

For more information on Core Development Group's commercial clean energy solutions, visit .

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a leading, independent U.S. energy company specializing in the design and construction of onsite energy, including solar, battery storage, and energy infrastructure. We empower independent power producers (IPPs), energy generators, and asset owners by providing turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and expert consulting, delivering projects on time and across borders. Our mission is simple: solving critical infrastructure challenges with safety, quality, and a vision for the new energy era. Founded in 2012, Core Development Group is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bill Collins

Core Development Group

201.406.5894

bcollins at coredevusa. com