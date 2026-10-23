Tech Investor Yuan Liu Unveils Lynshaw Group, Targeting $10 Billion In Investments

MENAFN - GetNews)Chinese Tech Investor Yuan Liu Launches Lynshaw Group With $10 Billion Investment Ambition.

The former chairman of a Hong Kong-listed company is building a global investment platform focused on artificial intelligence, computing infrastructure and next-generation technologies.

Yuan Liu, founder of Lynshaw Group.

Chinese technology investor Yuan Liu, described in Chinese business coverage as a“young tech titan,” has established Lynshaw Group, marking a new phase in his efforts to build an international investment business focused on artificial intelligence and advanced technology.

The group completed its registration in September 2026 and is pursuing a strategy associated with a reported $10 billion personal capital commitment by Liu.

The move follows Liu's departure as chairman of Hong Kong-listed China Jicheng Holdings Ltd. (1959) earlier this year. Forbes China previously reported on his plans to establish a global investment group and his background in semiconductors and computing infrastructure.

A Global Investment Platform Takes Shape

With Hong Kong serving as its strategic headquarters, Lynshaw plans an investment network spanning China, the United States, the United Kingdom and Singapore. The group intends to focus on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, computing infrastructure, robotics and advanced energy technologies.

Its approach combines strategic equity investments, acquisitions, technology incubation and long-term ownership of industrial assets. The goal is to connect global capital with technologies capable of commercial deployment, rather than depend solely on short-term valuation gains.

The company's plans reflect a wider question confronting technology investors: as artificial intelligence spreads into business operations, who will finance and operate the chips, power systems and computing facilities needed to support it?

From Technology Investor to Group Founder

Born in the 1990s, Liu built his career across Singapore and Hong Kong, gaining experience in technology investing, corporate strategy and cross-border transactions. His early work centered on semiconductors, computing capacity and intelligent systems.

He later worked in Hong Kong capital markets and became chairman of China Jicheng Holdings in March 2026, where he pursued a shift toward artificial intelligence and technology-related investment. He stepped down in June to focus on his independent group.

Lynshaw represents an attempt to move beyond investments in individual companies toward a broader platform allocating capital across technologies, industrial operations and geographic markets.

Betting on the Infrastructure Behind AI

Liu's investment thesis distinguishes between breakthroughs in software and the physical and digital systems needed to deploy them. As AI adoption expands, demand for computing capacity, semiconductors and dependable energy supplies may rise alongside it.

The group describes its principles as industry fundamentals, infrastructure-first investing, long-term capital allocation and global collaboration. It says it will favor assets with technological barriers to entry, commercial demand and sustainable cash-flow potential.

Liu's ambition is to develop Lynshaw into an international holding group combining investment management, industrial operations and technology development. His central wager is that enduring value from the AI boom may accrue not only to application developers but also to the owners and operators of its underlying infrastructure.

Corporate Registration Documents

The following images are excerpts of certificates of incumbency supplied for two separate British Virgin Islands entities associated with the group. They identify incorporation dates and authorized share structures; they do not establish the amount of capital actually paid in.

Lynshaw & Co Holdings Ltd - certificate excerpt; incorporation date: September 7, 2026.

Lynshaw & Co Group Ltd - certificate excerpt; incorporation date: September 10, 2026.

About Lynshaw Group

Lynshaw Group is a global technology investment holding group. With Hong Kong as its global strategic hub, the Group focuses on five core sectors: artificial intelligence, semiconductors, computing infrastructure, robotics, and energy, seeking to capture long-term investment opportunities across the global technology landscape.

Through strategic investments, industrial integration, and international partnerships, Lynshaw Group connects capital, technology, and industry to create sustainable long-term value.

Our vision is not only to invest in the future, but also to build the technological infrastructure that powers it.

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