Chelsea Lovece Explores How Teenagers Build Independence Through Everyday Decisions

MENAFN - GetNews) Chelsea Lovece, Director of Mental Health Services at EF Academy, looks at how everyday responsibilities and decisions can help teenagers develop independence, accountability and confidence.

Thornwood, NY, USA - October 23, 2026 - Independence is one of the major goals of adolescence. Teenagers gradually take greater responsibility for their schedules, relationships, academic work and decisions as they prepare for college, work and adult life.

But independence is not something students suddenly acquire when they reach a certain age.

Like most skills, it develops through practice.

Chelsea Lovece, Director of Mental Health Services at EF Academy, sees everyday decisions as important opportunities for teenagers to build that skill. Managing a schedule, choosing activities, working through an ordinary disagreement or deciding how to approach an assignment may seem relatively small. Together, those experiences give young people opportunities to exercise judgment and take greater ownership of their lives.

Everyday Responsibilities Create Opportunities to Learn

High school students make decisions throughout the day.

They decide when to study, how to organize competing assignments, which activities to pursue and how much they can realistically fit into a week. They contribute to group projects, navigate friendships and learn to communicate with teachers, classmates and other adults.

Each situation asks something slightly different of them.

Time management requires planning and prioritization. Group work requires communication and accountability. Relationships require listening, flexibility and the ability to see a situation from another person's perspective.

These skills become stronger when teenagers have meaningful opportunities to use them.

That does not mean every decision needs to carry enormous consequences. Much of independence is built through ordinary choices that allow students to develop confidence in their own judgment.

Guidance and Independence Can Work Together

Supporting independence does not require adults to disappear from the decision-making process.

Teachers, parents and other adults can provide context, ask useful questions and share experience while still leaving room for teenagers to think through appropriate decisions themselves.

A useful question can sometimes be more valuable than an immediate answer. Asking“What options have you considered?” or“How are you thinking about approaching this?” encourages a student to articulate their own reasoning.

The goal is not independence from other people. Adults regularly seek advice, collaborate and ask for help when making decisions. Learning when to seek input and how to use it thoughtfully is itself part of becoming more independent.

What changes during adolescence is the amount of ownership young people begin taking over what happens next.

Decision-Making Builds Accountability

Greater independence also brings greater accountability.

When students have a meaningful role in making decisions, they have opportunities to see how those choices affect their time, responsibilities and relationships.

A teenager who chooses several activities has to determine how those commitments fit alongside schoolwork. A student participating in a group project has responsibilities to other members of the group. Someone managing their own study schedule has to decide how to prepare for upcoming deadlines.

Not every choice will work exactly as intended. Part of developing judgment is learning to reflect on an outcome and decide what to repeat or change the next time.

That process turns everyday experiences into opportunities to develop practical problem-solving skills.

Boarding School Creates More Opportunities for Everyday Independence

For students at a boarding school, opportunities to practice independence extend beyond the classroom.

Students are living within a community while also taking greater responsibility for the routines of daily life. They manage their time across academics, activities and friendships. They share spaces with other students. They make decisions about how they participate in campus life.

For international students, that experience can include the additional challenge and opportunity of navigating a new cultural environment.

Those experiences make independence part of everyday life rather than something reserved for major decisions.

A student does not become self-reliant through one defining moment. Independence develops gradually as everyday responsibilities become familiar and students gain experience making choices for themselves.

Independence Looks Different for Different Teenagers

There is no single timetable for becoming independent.

Teenagers arrive at high school with different experiences, personalities and levels of responsibility. One student may already be highly organized but still be learning how to navigate disagreements. Another may be comfortable making social decisions but need more practice managing time.

Independence therefore does not have to mean expecting every teenager to manage the same responsibilities in the same way.

What matters is creating age-appropriate opportunities for students to develop the skills they will increasingly need: planning, decision-making, communication, accountability and problem-solving.

As students gain experience, they can take greater ownership of those responsibilities.

Preparing for Life Beyond School

The value of developing independence becomes particularly clear as students approach graduation.

College and adult life bring fewer predetermined structures and more decisions about how to use time, manage responsibilities, maintain relationships and pursue goals. Young people benefit from having practiced those skills before they suddenly become responsible for all of them at once.

High school provides an important bridge.

Through everyday decisions and responsibilities, teenagers can learn how to weigh options, seek input, make choices and adjust their approach based on experience.

For Lovece, that is what developing independence is ultimately about. It is not expecting teenagers to have everything figured out on their own. It is giving them meaningful opportunities to practice the skills that allow them to take increasing ownership of their lives.

Independence grows gradually – one responsibility, one decision and one experience at a time.

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About Chelsea Lovece

Chelsea Lovece is Director of Mental Health Services at EF Academy, where her work includes supporting social-emotional learning and helping students develop skills for navigating school life and increasing independence. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees in social work and has professional experience working with young people in educational settings.

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