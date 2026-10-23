Exterior Rescue Receives Top-Rated Roofing Contractor Award In Jamestown, New York

MENAFN - GetNews) Exterior Rescue has been named Top-Rated Roofing Contractor for Jamestown, NY in 2026 by Meritly. The award recognizes the company's 4.8-star rating from 62 public reviews.

Jamestown, United States - Oct 23, 2026 - Exterior Rescue, a roofing contractor based in Jamestown, New York, has been named Top-Rated Roofing Contractor - Jamestown, NY - 2026 by Meritly, a national awards platform. The recognition highlights the company's performance in customer satisfaction and public review ratings. Justin Lindell serves as owner of the business, which operates at exteriorrescuewny.

The award issued by Meritly recognizes roofing contractors that demonstrate consistent performance in customer service and project delivery. At the time the award was conferred, Exterior Rescue held a public review record of 4.8 stars from 62 reviews. Meritly evaluates contractors based on verified customer feedback and ratings posted across public platforms. The Top-Rated designation for 2026 reflects the company's standing in the Jamestown market.

What roofing certifications does Exterior Rescue hold?

Exterior Rescue maintains multiple industry certifications that govern installation and coating systems. The company is GAF certified, a credential that qualifies contractors to install GAF roofing products according to manufacturer specifications. Exterior Rescue also holds Velux certification for skylight installation and related products. In the roof coatings category, the business is both GAF roof coatings certified and Gaco roof coating certified, enabling the company to apply protective coating systems to extend roof life and improve energy performance.

The business is known as a roofing contractor serving residential and commercial clients in the Jamestown area. Exterior Rescue offers roofing, fencing, and siding services. The company's certifications span GAF, Velux, GAF roof coatings, and Gaco roof coating systems. Customer satisfaction and trust form the foundation of the company's service model. The business has built its reputation on reliable project execution and responsiveness to client needs throughout the duration of a project and after completion.

"We pride ourselves on quality, speed, efficiency and customer satisfaction," said Justin Lindell, owner of Exterior Rescue.

Customer reviews submitted to public platforms provide insight into the experiences clients have had with the company. Lisa White, a customer, left a review stating: "Exterior Rescue replaced the roof on our home as well as two auxiliary buildings and replaced some fence posts last fall. They did a really nice job and both projects look great! Additionally, this spring, there were a couple of punch list items that needed to be followed up on after the main projects were completed (two additional fence posts needed to be reset and a small amount of flashing around a chimney). Justin was proactive and diligent about following up with me and getting the crew back out to our home to complete these items. I really appreciate the great work, attention to detail and the follow up. I would highly recommend Exterior Rescue and the services they provide!"

Exterior Rescue has opened a new showroom where customers can view materials, designs, and color options in person. The facility allows clients to see product samples and make decisions about their projects before work begins. The showroom provides a space for consultations and material selection.

About Exterior Rescue

Exterior Rescue is a roofing, siding, and fencing contractor based in Jamestown, New York. The company holds certifications from GAF, Velux, and coating system manufacturers. Additional information is available at exteriorrescuewny.