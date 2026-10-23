Cybersecurity Stocks Gains Continue As Fear Builds - UK Warns Citizens To Stock-Up On Food And Water
Stocks in the sector saw modest gains yesterday but as the momentum and fear builds with headlines investors are also buying the stocks. In this morning's session the gains are bigger.
Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq:PANW ) is trading at 375.48 +20.56 (+5.79%)
Zscaler (Nasdaq:ZS ) is trading at 246.50 +8.74 (+3.68%).
Fortinet, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTNT ) is trading at 178.68 +5.70 (+3.30%),
The Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSE: HACK ) trading at 126.10 +3.38 (+2.75%)
BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI ) is continuing its big run from the past few days, currently trading at 3.3907 +0.6507 (+23.75%).
Research defense and cybersecurity stocks at Investorideas free defense stock directory
Learn more about becoming a featured cybersecurity stock
>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment