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Cybersecurity Stocks Gains Continue As Fear Builds - UK Warns Citizens To Stock-Up On Food And Water


Date: 2026-10-23 02:38:49

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including cybersecurity and defense stocks issues a trading snapshot for the sector as the PHP cyber vulnerability builds and UK warns citizens to be prepared for cyber attacks.

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Stocks in the sector saw modest gains yesterday but as the momentum and fear builds with headlines investors are also buying the stocks. In this morning's session the gains are bigger.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq:PANW ) is trading at 375.48 +20.56 (+5.79%)

Zscaler (Nasdaq:ZS ) is trading at 246.50 +8.74 (+3.68%).

Fortinet, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTNT ) is trading at 178.68 +5.70 (+3.30%),

The Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSE: HACK ) trading at 126.10 +3.38 (+2.75%)

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI ) is continuing its big run from the past few days, currently trading at 3.3907 +0.6507 (+23.75%).

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