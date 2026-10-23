Oil And Gas Stocks Dominate TSX Top Gainer List As Oil Pushes Higher
|TSX:GASX
|NG Energy International Corp.
|1.01
|0.06
|6.32
|16,390.00
|TSX:VET
|Vermilion Energy Inc.
|20.01
|1.17
|6.21
|1,322,820.00
|TSX:PD
|Precision Drilling Corporation
|133.64
|6.56
|5.16
|29,059.00
|TSX:TNZ
|Tenaz Energy Corp.
|75.15
|3.55
|4.96
|93,601.00
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