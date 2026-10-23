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Oil And Gas Stocks Dominate TSX Top Gainer List As Oil Pushes Higher


Date: 2026-10-23 02:38:49

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including oil and gas stocks issues a news and trading alert for oil and gas stocks.

For energy investors, the higher-for-longer price environment continues to support upstream producers and related stocks while heightening inflation pressures on refiners, transportation, and the broader economy, underscoring the need to monitor any escalation or de-escalation signals in the region.

According to theTMX Money top gainers list today, oil and gas stocks make up a big part of the winners.

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TSX:GASX NG Energy International Corp. 1.01 0.06 6.32 16,390.00
TSX:VET Vermilion Energy Inc. 20.01 1.17 6.21 1,322,820.00
TSX:PD Precision Drilling Corporation 133.64 6.56 5.16 29,059.00
TSX:TNZ Tenaz Energy Corp. 75.15 3.55 4.96 93,601.00

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