Biotech Stock Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT) Soars On Acquisition News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas, including biotech and medical tech stocks, issues a news and trading alert for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLT )., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new generation of half-life-extended multispecific antibodies designed to deliver best-in-disease therapies.

Bolt makes the Nasdaq top gainer list today following acquisition news. The stock is trading at 6.85 +2.66 (+63.48%) on volume of over 9.7 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $7.78- a 52 week high.

Bolt today announced the acquisition of Prana Therapies, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation half-life-extended multispecific antibodies designed to deliver best-in-disease therapies. Following the acquisition, the Company will focus on advancing Prana's pipeline of half-life-extended multispecific antibodies generated from its proprietary INSPIRE platform, led by PRA-216, a novel IL-4Ralpha/TSLP bispecific antibody currently in Phase 2 development in asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and atopic dermatitis, with a Phase 2 study in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) planned.

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The acquisition was structured as a sign-and-close reverse merger, in which the parties entered into a merger agreement for a stock-for-stock transaction. Concurrent with the acquisition, Bolt entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement financing, which includes $120 million in upfront gross proceeds for the purchase of shares of Series D non-voting convertible preferred stock and up to an additional $60 million upon exercise of accompanying warrants with a syndicate of new and existing leading healthcare institutional investors, including Deep Track Capital, ADAR1 Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), LYFE Capital, Coastlands Capital, Eventide Asset Management, Casdin Capital, Curie, SilverArc Capital, Soleus Capital, Deviation Capital and other institutional investors. The proceeds from the private placement are expected to fund operations into 2028 and through multiple anticipated clinical and preclinical milestones.

Prana's Pipeline Overview and Development Milestones

Prana's focus is to develop the next generation of half-life-extended multispecific antibodies designed to deliver best-in-disease therapies. The lead program, PRA-216, is a fully human, half-life-extended bispecific antibody targeting IL-4Ralpha and TSLP and is the first clinical program generated from Prana's proprietary INSPIRE platform. PRA-216 combines broad downstream blockade of both IL-4 and IL-13 signaling (through IL-4Ralpha blockade) with upstream TSLP inhibition to address complementary drivers of inflammation.

Prana disclosed data from the Phase 1 healthy volunteer study of PRA-216 as a late-breaking abstract at the 2026 European Respiratory Society. PRA-216 was well tolerated and demonstrated rapid, deep, and durable pharmacodynamic activity across multiple key Type 2 inflammatory biomarkers including pSTAT6, serum TARC, blood eosinophils, and IgE. PRA-216 also demonstrated bioavailability and extended exposure supporting the potential for convenient, at-home maintenance dosing every eight to 12 weeks. Phase 2 development in asthma, COPD, and atopic dermatitis has been initiated, with a Phase 2 study in EoE planned, and with patient data from all four trials expected beginning in the second quarter of 2027 and continuing through the fourth quarter of 2027.

PRA-216 provides the first clinical validation of Prana's INSPIRE platform. INSPIRE continues to generate a pipeline of half-life-extended, fully IgG-based multispecific antibodies designed to overcome key limitations of conventional multispecific formats, including challenges with half-life, stability, manufacturability, immunogenicity, and subcutaneous delivery.

Prana's second program is an IL-31 containing bispecific antibody being developed initially for atopic dermatitis. First-in-human studies in healthy volunteers and patients are expected to begin in the second half of 2027, with clinical data also expected in the second half of 2027.

Two additional undisclosed pipeline programs are expected to advance toward IND-enabling development by the second half of 2027.

About the Transactions

The acquisition was structured as a stock-for-stock transaction via sign-and-close reverse merger, pursuant to which all outstanding equity interests of Prana were exchanged based on a fixed exchange ratio for a combination of 430,746 shares of Bolt common stock and 16,360.929 shares of Series D non-voting convertible preferred stock (representing 16,791,675 shares of Bolt common stock on an as-converted-to-common basis and without giving effect to any beneficial ownership limitations).

Concurrent with the acquisition, Bolt entered into a definitive agreement for a private placement financing to raise $120 million in gross proceeds, for the purchase of 13,995.311 shares of Series D non-voting convertible preferred stock (or 13,995,311 shares of Bolt common stock on an as-converted-to-common basis and without giving effect to any beneficial ownership limitations) at a price of $8,574.30 per share (or $8.5743 per share on an as-converted basis) and up to an additional $60 million upon exercise of accompanying warrants to purchase up to 6,997,655 shares of common stock (or shares of Series D non-voting convertible preferred stock under certain circumstances), in each case at an exercise price of $8,574.30 per Series D share (or $8.5743 per share on an as-converted basis), in each case as described below. The private placement is expected to close on October 26, 2026.

Subject to Bolt stockholder approval in accordance with Nasdaq listing rules, each share of Series D non-voting convertible preferred stock will automatically convert into 1,000 shares of Bolt common stock, subject to certain beneficial ownership limitations set by each holder, and after conversion, each warrant will then become exercisable for shares of common stock, subject to certain beneficial ownership limitations set by each holder.

The acquisition was approved by the Board of Directors of Bolt and the Board of Directors and stockholders of Prana. The closings of the acquisition and the private placement were not subject to the approval of Bolt's stockholders. The approval of Bolt's stockholders is required, among other things, under the terms of the Series D non-voting convertible preferred stock in order for the Series D non-voting convertible preferred stock to be converted into shares of Bolt's common stock, and Bolt is required to hold a stockholder meeting for such vote. The warrants issuable upon closing of the private placement will become exercisable for cash to purchase shares of common stock upon the automatic conversion of the Series D non-voting convertible preferred stock into common stock following receipt of the requisite stockholder approval (or shares of Series D non-voting convertible preferred stock under certain circumstances), at the applicable exercise price specified therein. The warrants will expire on the earlier of (i) 30 days following the company's first public disclosure of top-line results from the first-in-human clinical data from its Program 2 Phase 1 (IL-31 bispecific), such disclosure to include at least two dosing cohorts from subjects administered subcutaneous single ascending doses (n = approximately 8 per group) with at least 8 weeks post-dose follow up, similar to Phase 1 data previously generated for PRA-216 and (ii) June 30, 2028.

As a result of the transactions, equity holders of Bolt immediately prior to the acquisition will own approximately 6.9% of Bolt's common stock, equity holders of Prana immediately prior to the acquisition will own approximately 51.7% of Bolt common stock and investors in the private placement financing will own approximately 41.4% of Bolt common stock, in each case, calculated on a fully-diluted basis (without giving effect to any beneficial ownership limitations and assuming the conversion in full of the Series D non-voting convertible preferred stock into common stock) using the treasury stock method and based on the implied equity values of Bolt and Prana. On an as-converted basis and after accounting for these transactions (and without giving effect to any beneficial ownership limitations), the total number of shares of Bolt common stock (including shares underlying the Series D non-voting convertible preferred stock) will be approximately 34,183,982.

Following receipt of the $120 million in upfront gross proceeds from the private placement, Bolt is expected to have projected cash runway into 2028.

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