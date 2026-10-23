Chief Justice Condemns Terrorist Attack In Karak, Stresses Sanctity Of Human Life

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra) – Chief Justice Abdul Hafez Nahar Al-Rabta expressed deep sorrow over the terrorist attack in Karak on Friday, which left several people dead and others injured, stressing that the sanctity of human life and the protection of life are fundamental principles upheld by Islamic Sharia.

He said the tragedy that has befallen the people of Karak affects all Jordanians.

In a statement issued Friday, Al-Rabta said that preserving human life is one of the highest objectives of Islamic Sharia, which prohibits any assault on human life and dignity.

He stressed that protecting lives and safeguarding rights are both religious and moral responsibilities, adding that justice and the rule of law are fundamental to the security and stability of society.

Al-Rabta emphasized that national unity and solidarity, along with the values of brotherhood and mutual support that unite Jordanians, are essential in overcoming adversity. He also underscored the importance of raising awareness of the sanctity of human life and promoting compassion, moderation and respect for others.

He commended the efforts of state institutions and relevant agencies to protect citizens' security and safety, stressing the importance of upholding the law and safeguarding rights.

Al-Rabta extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Karak, praying that Allah may grant the victims His mercy, give their families patience and solace, and grant the injured a speedy recovery.

//Petra// MF