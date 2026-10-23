Hongkong Land Celebrates 'Destination CENTRAL' Campaign In Support Of The Long-Term Renewal Of Central
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This new initiative aligns with the priorities set out in Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan, and responds to the Chief Executive's 2026 Policy Address, which recognises Central's role as a major engine of the city's development. As the heart of Hong Kong's financial district, Central is key to Hong Kong's position as a leading international financial centre.
Central has been home to Hongkong Land since 1889 and the Group has continually supported the district's development. Today, the Group's ambition is to
combine long-term investment, place innovation and exceptional hospitality to strengthen Hong Kong's defining district for finance, luxury retail, art, culture and heritage, seven days a week.
This ambition has been brought to life through the Tomorrow's CENTRAL programme, which is delivering more than US$1 billion of investment by Hongkong Land and its tenants to transform LANDMARK. The programme is Hongkong Land's largest investment in Hong Kong for the last two decades and a clear statement of its confidence in the city's future.
Over the last year, Hongkong Land has also worked alongside the Government and the Hong Kong Tourism Board on Halloween in Central, Winter Wonderland and now Destination CENTRAL. These initiatives invite people to discover more of the district, support local businesses and strengthen Hong Kong's appeal as a destination thereby supporting Hong Kong's mega-event economy and its positioning as the events capital of Asia.
Hongkong Land's Destination CENTRAL campaign uses a Central Passport to connect the district's heritage, culture, and dining offerings into a cohesive visitor journey partnership with Hong Kong Tramways, Hongkong Land has recreated a first-generation tram and a heritage route tracing Central's transport history.
Michael T. Smith, Group Chief Executive of Hongkong Land, said:“Hongkong Land has helped shape Central for 137 years and our commitment to this district has never been stronger. We are proud to play our part in strengthening Central as a destination where commerce and culture come together, helping sustain this powerful engine for Hong Kong's economic growth and international connectivity.”
Graeme Torre, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Central, said:“Central is the ecosystem that underpins Hong Kong as an international financial centre. It is also a district where people shop, dine and spend time, whether they work here, live nearby or are visiting the city. Our Destination CENTRAL campaign is one of the many ways Hongkong Land is continuing to deliver on the renewal of Central.”
For programme details, please visit .
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Deputy Financial Secretary and Hong Kong Tourism Board Chairman join leaders from the financial, tourism, retail, cultural and F&B sectors to celebrate the Destination CENTRAL campaign
Destination CENTRAL supports the HKSAR Government's priorities for the renewal of Central
This new initiative aligns with the priorities set out in Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan, and responds to the Chief Executive's 2026 Policy Address, which recognises Central's role as a major engine of the city's development. As the heart of Hong Kong's financial district, Central is key to Hong Kong's position as a leading international financial centre.
Central has been home to Hongkong Land since 1889 and the Group has continually supported the district's development. Today, the Group's ambition is to
combine long-term investment, place innovation and exceptional hospitality to strengthen Hong Kong's defining district for finance, luxury retail, art, culture and heritage, seven days a week.
This ambition has been brought to life through the Tomorrow's CENTRAL programme, which is delivering more than US$1 billion of investment by Hongkong Land and its tenants to transform LANDMARK. The programme is Hongkong Land's largest investment in Hong Kong for the last two decades and a clear statement of its confidence in the city's future.
Over the last year, Hongkong Land has also worked alongside the Government and the Hong Kong Tourism Board on Halloween in Central, Winter Wonderland and now Destination CENTRAL. These initiatives invite people to discover more of the district, support local businesses and strengthen Hong Kong's appeal as a destination thereby supporting Hong Kong's mega-event economy and its positioning as the events capital of Asia.
Hongkong Land's Destination CENTRAL campaign uses a Central Passport to connect the district's heritage, culture, and dining offerings into a cohesive visitor journey partnership with Hong Kong Tramways, Hongkong Land has recreated a first-generation tram and a heritage route tracing Central's transport history.
Michael T. Smith, Group Chief Executive of Hongkong Land, said:“Hongkong Land has helped shape Central for 137 years and our commitment to this district has never been stronger. We are proud to play our part in strengthening Central as a destination where commerce and culture come together, helping sustain this powerful engine for Hong Kong's economic growth and international connectivity.”
Graeme Torre, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Central, said:“Central is the ecosystem that underpins Hong Kong as an international financial centre. It is also a district where people shop, dine and spend time, whether they work here, live nearby or are visiting the city. Our Destination CENTRAL campaign is one of the many ways Hongkong Land is continuing to deliver on the renewal of Central.”
For programme details, please visit .
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