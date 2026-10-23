YF Life Wins Three Accolades At HKET Wealth Management Awards
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Named“Best Universal Life Insurance”,“Best Wealth Legacy Product” and“Most Popular Critical Illness Insurance Product”HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 October 2026 – YF Life Insurance International Limited (“YF Life”) has once again achieved outstanding results at the HKET Wealth Management Awards, winning three accolades in recognition of its innovative product design and comprehensive protection solutions: “Best Universal Life Insurance”,“Best Wealth Legacy Product” and“Most Popular Critical Illness Insurance Product”. The honors reaffirm YF Life's product strengths in wealth management and health protection, as well as the strong recognition its products have received from the market and customers.
YF Life Chief Product Officer Jason Cheng said,“These honors not only reflect the market's recognition of YF Life's product strengths, but also encourage us to continue putting customers' needs at the heart of everything we do. Through innovative thinking and a forward-looking perspective, we strive to develop solutions that combine flexibility, protection and legacy planning, further strengthening YF Life's market position as a universal life insurance specialist.“As wealth management needs become increasingly diverse and public awareness of health protection continues to grow, YF Life will remain committed to its 'customer-first, people-centric' philosophy. Building on our extensive expertise in annuities and universal life insurance, and guided by our Invesurance insurance investment philosophy, we seek to create long-term growth potential for customers' insurance assets through professional investment and risk management. By integrating the concept of 'investing in both wealth and health' into our products and services, we aim to provide comprehensive wealth management and health protection solutions, helping customers plan for a more prosperous and secure future.”
The WealthPulse Universal Life Insurance Saver, winner of the “Best Universal Life Insurance” award, combines wealth accumulation, asset allocation, institutional-grade investment management and legacy planning to provide customers with a flexible and comprehensive solution. The plan offers opportunities to capture potential market returns through its crediting interest rate, while the base crediting interest rate is guaranteed to be no less than 0% per annum1. It also provides a guaranteed minimum account value crediting interest rate of up to 3% per annum2, helping customers navigate market fluctuations, alongside welcome bonus, special bonus and loyalty bonus features designed to balance wealth growth and asset protection. The plan also offers flexible premium payment terms, withdrawal arrangements and a range of wealth legacy planning options. Together with 12 lifetime annuity options with guaranteed lifetime payouts, described as unique in the market3, it enables customers to address their wealth management, retirement and legacy planning needs flexibly through a one-stop solution.
The Beyond Infinity Savings Insurance Plan, winner of the “Best Wealth Legacy Product” award, addresses both medium- to long-term wealth accumulation and intergenerational wealth transfer. It offers up to 10 policy currency options4, including the Swiss Franc, which is rarely available in the market5, together with flexible wealth management arrangements that enable customers to capture potential wealth growth opportunities according to their individual needs and market conditions. The plan also provides flexible withdrawal arrangements and a unique in the market 3 lifetime annuity option to accommodate customers' financial and retirement needs at different stages of life, and along with a comprehensive suite of legacy planning features including the prior arrangement for up to 3contingent policy owners and 3 contingent insureds6, change of insured and policy owner, policy-split option, and up to 11 death benefit settlement options etc. These features enable customers to plan their family wealth with greater flexibility, allowing wealth to continue accumulating across generations and passing both wealth and their wishes on to the next generation.
The YF PrimeHealth Pro Insurance Plan (Ease), which received the “Most Popular Critical Illness Insurance Product” award, is designed for younger customers taking out critical illness protection for the first time and seeking a cost-effective solution, while also providing an upgrade option for customers who already have critical illness coverage. The plan covers 101 critical illnesses and features a guaranteed coverage booster7, with an automatic increase equals to 5% of the basic sum insured every 5-policy anniversary on or before age 65 of the insured, at no additional premium required. This enables protection to grow progressively alongside the insured's changing life stages and future protection needs, helping customers build a stronger health safety net for themselves and their loved ones.
Organized by HKET, the HKET Wealth Management Awards aim to recognize financial and insurance institutions for excellence in product innovation, professional service and market performance. Winners are selected by a professional judging panel based on multiple criteria and undergo a rigorous assessment process, recognizing their outstanding achievements in advancing the wealth management industry.
Notes:
The base crediting interest rate is declared by us and is subject to change from time to time at our discretion but will be no less than 0% per annum. The guaranteed minimum account value is applicable in the event of an application of the full annuity, a full surrender of the policy or when the death benefit is payable and accumulates with a guaranteed minimum account value crediting interest rate at 3% per annum during the first 20 policy years and 2% per annum thereafter. The above description of“unique in the market” is based on our understanding and interpretation of the current market information, by comparing Lifetime Annuity Option with other publicly available universal life insurance plans issued by major Hong Kong and Macau life insurance companies for individual customers as of October 1, 2025. Macau Pataca (MOP) is included and is applicable to policies issued in Macau only. The above description is based on our understanding and interpretation of the current market information, by comparing the currency options with other publicly available multi-currency savings insurance plans issued by major Hong Kong and Macau life insurance companies for individual customers as of September 1, 2026. In the event of the death of the policy owner or the insured, one of the persons nominated in advance will become the new policy owner or the new insured according to the pre-set sequence of succession, subject to the relevant requirements. For details of the policy ownership and change to contingent insured, please refer to the terms and conditions of the policy. The Guaranteed Coverage Booster is only applicable to an insured whose issue age is 60 or below. The cumulative increase is capped at 45% of the basic sum insured.
General Notes:
The information contained in this press release is intended as a general summary of information for reference only. For more details, please refer to relevant product brochures, promotion leaflets, and policy documents. The terms and conditions of the policy shall prevail. The product information in this press release does not contain the complete terms of the product, which are set out in the policy documents. Please refer to the main product brochure and policy terms and conditions, as well as the explanatory documents provided by your licensed insurance intermediary, to fully understand the details and complete terms and conditions related to the plan. For inquiries, please contact our customer service hotline: (852) 2533 5555/ (853) 2832 2622.
This press release is intended for distribution in Hong Kong and Macau only and should not be construed as an offer or solicitation to sell or promote any YF Life products outside Hong Kong and Macau. YF Life hereby declares that it has no intention of offering, selling or soliciting the purchase of such product in any jurisdiction outside Hong Kong and Macau. The Information contained in this press release is not sufficient to form the basis of any decisions to purchase any insurance products. You should carry out your own research and/or seek independent advice from licensed intermediaries before purchasing any insurance products or making any insurance decisions.
YF Life Chief Product Officer Jason Cheng said,“These honors not only reflect the market's recognition of YF Life's product strengths, but also encourage us to continue putting customers' needs at the heart of everything we do. Through innovative thinking and a forward-looking perspective, we strive to develop solutions that combine flexibility, protection and legacy planning, further strengthening YF Life's market position as a universal life insurance specialist.“As wealth management needs become increasingly diverse and public awareness of health protection continues to grow, YF Life will remain committed to its 'customer-first, people-centric' philosophy. Building on our extensive expertise in annuities and universal life insurance, and guided by our Invesurance insurance investment philosophy, we seek to create long-term growth potential for customers' insurance assets through professional investment and risk management. By integrating the concept of 'investing in both wealth and health' into our products and services, we aim to provide comprehensive wealth management and health protection solutions, helping customers plan for a more prosperous and secure future.”
The WealthPulse Universal Life Insurance Saver, winner of the “Best Universal Life Insurance” award, combines wealth accumulation, asset allocation, institutional-grade investment management and legacy planning to provide customers with a flexible and comprehensive solution. The plan offers opportunities to capture potential market returns through its crediting interest rate, while the base crediting interest rate is guaranteed to be no less than 0% per annum1. It also provides a guaranteed minimum account value crediting interest rate of up to 3% per annum2, helping customers navigate market fluctuations, alongside welcome bonus, special bonus and loyalty bonus features designed to balance wealth growth and asset protection. The plan also offers flexible premium payment terms, withdrawal arrangements and a range of wealth legacy planning options. Together with 12 lifetime annuity options with guaranteed lifetime payouts, described as unique in the market3, it enables customers to address their wealth management, retirement and legacy planning needs flexibly through a one-stop solution.
The Beyond Infinity Savings Insurance Plan, winner of the “Best Wealth Legacy Product” award, addresses both medium- to long-term wealth accumulation and intergenerational wealth transfer. It offers up to 10 policy currency options4, including the Swiss Franc, which is rarely available in the market5, together with flexible wealth management arrangements that enable customers to capture potential wealth growth opportunities according to their individual needs and market conditions. The plan also provides flexible withdrawal arrangements and a unique in the market 3 lifetime annuity option to accommodate customers' financial and retirement needs at different stages of life, and along with a comprehensive suite of legacy planning features including the prior arrangement for up to 3contingent policy owners and 3 contingent insureds6, change of insured and policy owner, policy-split option, and up to 11 death benefit settlement options etc. These features enable customers to plan their family wealth with greater flexibility, allowing wealth to continue accumulating across generations and passing both wealth and their wishes on to the next generation.
The YF PrimeHealth Pro Insurance Plan (Ease), which received the “Most Popular Critical Illness Insurance Product” award, is designed for younger customers taking out critical illness protection for the first time and seeking a cost-effective solution, while also providing an upgrade option for customers who already have critical illness coverage. The plan covers 101 critical illnesses and features a guaranteed coverage booster7, with an automatic increase equals to 5% of the basic sum insured every 5-policy anniversary on or before age 65 of the insured, at no additional premium required. This enables protection to grow progressively alongside the insured's changing life stages and future protection needs, helping customers build a stronger health safety net for themselves and their loved ones.
Organized by HKET, the HKET Wealth Management Awards aim to recognize financial and insurance institutions for excellence in product innovation, professional service and market performance. Winners are selected by a professional judging panel based on multiple criteria and undergo a rigorous assessment process, recognizing their outstanding achievements in advancing the wealth management industry.
Notes:
The base crediting interest rate is declared by us and is subject to change from time to time at our discretion but will be no less than 0% per annum. The guaranteed minimum account value is applicable in the event of an application of the full annuity, a full surrender of the policy or when the death benefit is payable and accumulates with a guaranteed minimum account value crediting interest rate at 3% per annum during the first 20 policy years and 2% per annum thereafter. The above description of“unique in the market” is based on our understanding and interpretation of the current market information, by comparing Lifetime Annuity Option with other publicly available universal life insurance plans issued by major Hong Kong and Macau life insurance companies for individual customers as of October 1, 2025. Macau Pataca (MOP) is included and is applicable to policies issued in Macau only. The above description is based on our understanding and interpretation of the current market information, by comparing the currency options with other publicly available multi-currency savings insurance plans issued by major Hong Kong and Macau life insurance companies for individual customers as of September 1, 2026. In the event of the death of the policy owner or the insured, one of the persons nominated in advance will become the new policy owner or the new insured according to the pre-set sequence of succession, subject to the relevant requirements. For details of the policy ownership and change to contingent insured, please refer to the terms and conditions of the policy. The Guaranteed Coverage Booster is only applicable to an insured whose issue age is 60 or below. The cumulative increase is capped at 45% of the basic sum insured.
General Notes:
The information contained in this press release is intended as a general summary of information for reference only. For more details, please refer to relevant product brochures, promotion leaflets, and policy documents. The terms and conditions of the policy shall prevail. The product information in this press release does not contain the complete terms of the product, which are set out in the policy documents. Please refer to the main product brochure and policy terms and conditions, as well as the explanatory documents provided by your licensed insurance intermediary, to fully understand the details and complete terms and conditions related to the plan. For inquiries, please contact our customer service hotline: (852) 2533 5555/ (853) 2832 2622.
This press release is intended for distribution in Hong Kong and Macau only and should not be construed as an offer or solicitation to sell or promote any YF Life products outside Hong Kong and Macau. YF Life hereby declares that it has no intention of offering, selling or soliciting the purchase of such product in any jurisdiction outside Hong Kong and Macau. The Information contained in this press release is not sufficient to form the basis of any decisions to purchase any insurance products. You should carry out your own research and/or seek independent advice from licensed intermediaries before purchasing any insurance products or making any insurance decisions.
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