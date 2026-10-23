Hongkong Land And Marsh Report Shows Climate Resilient Design Can Cut Expected Flood Losses By 88%
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HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 October 2026 – Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (“Hongkong Land”) today published Building Value That Lasts: Quantifying the Return on Climate Resilience in Real Estate. The report developed with Marsh puts a financial value on designing buildings for a changing climate. Its case study is Westbund Central, Hongkong Land's mixed-use waterfront development of approximately 1.7 million sq. m. on Shanghai's Huangpu River.
The report finds that the development's resilience measures cut expected storm-surge losses by 84% and rainfall-flood losses by 88% under today's conditions. Westbund Central's resilience measures are expected to keep storm-surge and rainfall-flood losses in 2050 below the losses an unprotected building would face today.
Closing the resilience valuation gap
Climate risk now shapes how real estate is assessed, financed and insured. Almost every climate related disclosure acknowledges the need for adaptation, yet fewer than one in ten puts a number on it. Hongkong Land and Marsh set out to close that gap together by treating resilience as an investment with a measurable return, not a cost to be absorbed.
Resilience pays, and the reductions are large
Working with global leading insurance broker and risk advisor Marsh, Hongkong Land modelled the average annual loss (AAL) at Westbund Central from storm surge, rainfall flooding and wind. AAL is the expected yearly cost of physical damage. The modelling compared climate risks today and in 2050 for buildings with and without resilience measures beyond those required by building codes. It assumed a future in which global greenhouse-gas emissions remain high.
Without the development's enhanced resilience measures, expected storm-surge losses would more than double and wind losses would more than triple by 2050. The measures reduce expected losses as follows:
Westbund Central was engineered for projected climate conditions in 2050, rather than historical conditions. These measures significantly reduce the impact of increasing climate risk:
Westbund Centrals resilience features include:
Michael T. Smith, Group Chief Executive of Hongkong Land, said:“Climate change is a significant force reshaping real estate. At Westbund Central, climate resilience is core to all that we do because we believe resilience and commercial performance reinforce each other. This report shows the return on that investment can be measured today, with tools that already exist. The industry no longer has any excuse not to.”
Stuart Grant, Chief Executive of Westbund Central, said:“A premium destination is a seamless one. Much of the resilience work at Westbund Central is deliberately invisible to the tenants and visitors who use it every day. Its value shows in the disruption that never reaches them. Keeping the precinct open, comfortable and trading regardless of weather conditions is how resilience facilitates commercial performance.”
Michael Li, Chairman and President of Marsh Risk China, said:“Climate risk is now a balance-sheet risk. Westbund Central shows that adaptation pays back through lower loss exposure and stronger access to capital. As a risk orchestrator, Marsh matches protection needs to capital flows, helping clients quantify resilience and close the valuation gap.”
A method for the industry
The report is offered as a method others can apply, not just as an account of one development. It traces how climate risk can be assessed from site selection through to operations and linked to financial outcomes. It calls on the industry to:
-
New report sets out a method the industry can use to put a financial value on climate resilience
The Westbund Central case study shows that its resilience measures are expected to keep storm-surge and rainfall-flood losses in 2050 below the losses an unprotected building would face today
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 October 2026 – Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (“Hongkong Land”) today published Building Value That Lasts: Quantifying the Return on Climate Resilience in Real Estate. The report developed with Marsh puts a financial value on designing buildings for a changing climate. Its case study is Westbund Central, Hongkong Land's mixed-use waterfront development of approximately 1.7 million sq. m. on Shanghai's Huangpu River.
The report finds that the development's resilience measures cut expected storm-surge losses by 84% and rainfall-flood losses by 88% under today's conditions. Westbund Central's resilience measures are expected to keep storm-surge and rainfall-flood losses in 2050 below the losses an unprotected building would face today.
Closing the resilience valuation gap
Climate risk now shapes how real estate is assessed, financed and insured. Almost every climate related disclosure acknowledges the need for adaptation, yet fewer than one in ten puts a number on it. Hongkong Land and Marsh set out to close that gap together by treating resilience as an investment with a measurable return, not a cost to be absorbed.
Resilience pays, and the reductions are large
Working with global leading insurance broker and risk advisor Marsh, Hongkong Land modelled the average annual loss (AAL) at Westbund Central from storm surge, rainfall flooding and wind. AAL is the expected yearly cost of physical damage. The modelling compared climate risks today and in 2050 for buildings with and without resilience measures beyond those required by building codes. It assumed a future in which global greenhouse-gas emissions remain high.
Without the development's enhanced resilience measures, expected storm-surge losses would more than double and wind losses would more than triple by 2050. The measures reduce expected losses as follows:
-
storm-surge losses fall by 84%, both today and in 2050
rainfall-flood losses fall by 88% today and 79% in 2050
wind losses fall by 36% today and 31% in 2050
Westbund Central was engineered for projected climate conditions in 2050, rather than historical conditions. These measures significantly reduce the impact of increasing climate risk:
-
Storm surge: with Westbund Central's resilience measures in place, average annual losses in 2050 are projected at 0.12%, compared with 0.38% for a building without these measures today.
Rainfall flooding: with the resilience measures in place, average annual losses in 2050 are projected at 0.05%, compared with 0.19% for a building without these measures today.
Westbund Centrals resilience features include:
-
23% more drainage capacity, protecting against a 1-in-100-year rainfall event
Grade 1 waterproofed basements and the elevation of critical equipment
A“Sponge City” network of more than 12 features designed to capture and store stormwater, with capacity exceeding 2,000 m3
Michael T. Smith, Group Chief Executive of Hongkong Land, said:“Climate change is a significant force reshaping real estate. At Westbund Central, climate resilience is core to all that we do because we believe resilience and commercial performance reinforce each other. This report shows the return on that investment can be measured today, with tools that already exist. The industry no longer has any excuse not to.”
Stuart Grant, Chief Executive of Westbund Central, said:“A premium destination is a seamless one. Much of the resilience work at Westbund Central is deliberately invisible to the tenants and visitors who use it every day. Its value shows in the disruption that never reaches them. Keeping the precinct open, comfortable and trading regardless of weather conditions is how resilience facilitates commercial performance.”
Michael Li, Chairman and President of Marsh Risk China, said:“Climate risk is now a balance-sheet risk. Westbund Central shows that adaptation pays back through lower loss exposure and stronger access to capital. As a risk orchestrator, Marsh matches protection needs to capital flows, helping clients quantify resilience and close the valuation gap.”
A method for the industry
The report is offered as a method others can apply, not just as an account of one development. It traces how climate risk can be assessed from site selection through to operations and linked to financial outcomes. It calls on the industry to:
-
quantify early, at site selection and design, when action is most cost-effective
bring insurers and lenders in from the start
build a shared standard so resilience can be benchmarked across assets, as carbon already is
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