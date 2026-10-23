Savills Hong Kong Hosts Grand Reception To Celebrate 40Th Anniversary, Over 300 Guests Gather To Mark Glorious Milestone



Hong Kong, Oct 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - International real estate firm Savills Hong Kong hosted a grand reception today at Cloud 39, the spectacular rooftop event venue at The Henderson in Central, to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The reception brought together more than 300 business partners, industry leaders and key stakeholders to mark the company's significant milestone of 40 years in Hong Kong, celebrate Savills Hong Kong's remarkable achievements over the years and explore its vision for the future. Mr Simon Shaw (right), Group Chief Executive Officer of Savills, and

Mr Raymond Lee (left), Chief Executive Officer, Greater China of Savills Since establishing its presence in Hong Kong in 1986, Savills has witnessed and played a part in the city's dynamic growth and transformation over the decades. The management expressed its gratitude to business partners, clients and colleagues for their steadfast support over the years, reaffirming the Company's commitment to professionalism and to moving forward together with the Hong Kong community. Mr Simon Shaw, Group Chief Executive Officer of Savills Mr Simon Shaw, Group Chief Executive Officer of Savills, said in his opening remarks,“Thank you for joining us to celebrate our 40th anniversary in Hong Kong. Over the past four decades, Hong Kong has experienced periods of rapid growth as well as challenging economic and property market cycles. Throughout each cycle, the property market has demonstrated its ability to adapt, recover and move forward, and our business has followed the same trajectory. None of this would have been possible without the trust and support of our clients over the years. Your confidence and loyalty have enabled us to continue to grow and thrive. Looking ahead, we will further develop across the Asia-Pacific region, while strengthening and expanding our expertise and capabilities. This region is central to Savills' future, just as it has long been an integral part of our history. Finally, I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to our success. Together, we look to the future with confidence.” Mr Raymond Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China of Savills Mr Raymond Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China of Savills, said,“Many of our partners have stood alongside us for decades, and over time, those business ties have grown into lasting friendships. Thank you for entrusting us with your important projects. For us, completing a transaction is always rewarding, but the greatest recognition of our team's efforts comes when clients choose to work with us again or recommend us to others. The strength of our Hong Kong team lies in its deep understanding of the local market, combined with its global connections. By drawing on the Group's resources and worldwide network, we are able to offer clients a broader perspective and a more comprehensive range of services. Looking ahead, markets and technologies will continue to evolve, but our commitment to professionalism, integrity and putting our clients' interests first will remain unchanged.” Guests gather to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Savills Hong Kong. Official Launch of the“Savills Volunteer Team” to Give Back to the Community Through Action To mark the significant milestone of its 40th anniversary, Savills Hong Kong announced the establishment of the Savills Volunteer Team, reflecting the Company's collective commitment to turn its corporate culture of“caring for the community and giving back to society” into sustained and meaningful action. The Company firmly believes that corporate success is measured not only by business achievements, but also by its commitment to and care for society. Soon after its establishment, the volunteer team launched a series of community service initiatives. Its first initiative was a collaboration with MercyHK to support people experiencing homelessness and those in drug rehabilitation. The team subsequently visited House of Joy and Mercy to care for abandoned and stray cats, and they also partnered with Love 21 Foundation to offer care and support to people with Down syndrome and autism. The 40th anniversary reception was not only an opportunity to reflect on past achievements, but also provided a chance to look ahead to future developments. The Company will continue to leverage its international network and local expertise to provide clients with exceptional real estate advisory services, while actively fulfilling its corporate social responsibility and growing alongside Hong Kong. Appendix: Key Milestones in Savills Hong Kong's 40-Year History Year Milestone 1986 First Pacific Company Limited acquired 100% of Hongkew Davies Properties Limited and renamed the company First Pacific Davies Properties Limited, marking the beginning of a new chapter. 1990 First Pacific Davies expanded its footprint by acquiring a 100% interest in Guardian Group, strengthening its service capabilities across the region. 1997 First Pacific Davies formed an alliance with Savills PLC and was renamed FPDSavills. 2001 Savills PLC acquired FPDSavills Asia Pacific Limited, making FPDSavills (Hong Kong) Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of Savills PLC and reinforcing its global presence. 2003 - Mr Raymond Lee was appointed Managing Director of FPDSavills (Hong Kong) Limited, leading the Hong Kong agency business to new heights. 2005 - FPDSavills (Hong Kong) Limited officially rebranded as Savills (Hong Kong) Limited, aligning all global businesses with the brand identity of the parent company. - The entire Valuation and Professional Services team from Chesterton Petty was recruited to form Savills Valuation and Professional Services Limited, further expanding the Company's professional services offerings. 2015 - Brokered the sale of Ho Tung Gardens for HK$5.1 billion, setting a record for the most expensive residential plot sold by private tender in Hong Kong. The property was also listed among“The World's Top 10 Most Expensive Exclusive Streets” in a survey released by Billionaire. 2018 - Achieved record-breaking results by facilitating the sale of the majority ownership interests in Cityplaza 3 & 4 majority portion) for HK$15 billion, as well as the HK$5.93 billion transaction of 39 Shouson Hill Road, further reinforcing its market leadership. - Savills Hong Kong's Agency and Valuation Group recorded revenue of HK$1.066 billion and profit before tax of HK$410 million, achieving record-high results. 2021 - Concluded another property transaction exceeding HK$10 billion - KITEC was sold for HK$10.5 billion, showcasing its expertise in major deals. 2026 - Savills announced the acquisition of Eastdil Secured LLC, a leading global real estate investment bank, for US$1.1125 billion, thereby becoming the world's second-largest advisory firm specialising in prime commercial real estate transactions above US$100 million. - Savills (Hong Kong) Limited is celebrating its 40th anniversary in the Hong Kong property market and will continue to demonstrate its professional expertise, business versatility, and market leadership in the years ahead.

About Savills For over 170 years, Savills has been helping people thrive through places and spaces. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have more than 42,000 professionals collaborating across over 70 countries, delivering unrivalled coverage and expertise to the world of commercial and prime residential real estate. By applying world research data and trends to local and global settings, we're able to empower our clients with insights from the forefront of the industry – bringing their aspirations to life through innovative, tailor-made solutions. Whether we are working with a global corporate looking to expand, an investor seeking to sustainably optimise their portfolio, or a family trying to find a new home, we help our clients make better property decisions.

