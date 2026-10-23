Ukrainian Forces To Implement Decisions On Humanitarian Mission In Oleshky General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated this on Telegram.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces will ensure the implementation of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's decisions to carry out a humanitarian mission in Oleshky. Relevant orders will be communicated to the troops in accordance with established procedures," the General Staff said in a statement.

The General Staff noted that Ukrainian units had repeatedly carried out missions to deliver humanitarian aid by drone to residents of Oleshky and surrounding villages.

"We hope that humanitarian access will be guaranteed for the sake of the people in Oleshky," the General Staff said.

Ukraine confirms local ceasefire to enable evacuation from Oleshky

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said she had secured a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine covering only the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. The parties reportedly agreed to temporarily suspend all military operations in Oleshky to allow humanitarian aid to be delivered and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through an agreed safe corridor.

The ceasefire is scheduled to begin on October 29, 2026.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Facebook