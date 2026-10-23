Terror Probe Opened Into Shooting In Paris Suburbs

The French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) is assessing if the shooting that occurred in the Paris suburb of Yvelines earlier in the day was an act of terrorism, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on X on Friday.

The incident occurred in the towns of Trappes and La Verriere, in the Yvelines district of the Ile-de-France, the region in which Paris belongs to, earlier in the day. A man started shooting from a vehicle, killing at least one person and wounding four, around 10:30 am CET.

The suspect was arrested in another town, Coignieres. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on X that security and judicial services are ready to act if needed.