Salim Khakoo

Professor of Hepatology, University of Southampton

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I am the Professor of Hepatology and a research active clinician. Our work has focussed on natural killer (NK) cells, their receptors and their role in human disease.

My research group has been instrumental in uncovering how genetic variation in killer-cell immunoglobulin-like receptors (KIRs) and their interactions with HLA class I molecules shape immune responses. My group was among the first to demonstrate how these interactions affect the outcome of hepatitis C virus infection, providing a foundation for immunogenetic approaches to liver disease. We also identified highly conserved interactions between KIR and viruses, including human flaviviruses such as Dengue, Zika and Japanese Encephalitis Virus

I have published extensively in high-impact journals and collaborate widely across immunology, virology, and hepatology. My work integrates molecular immunology with translational research, aiming to harness NK cells for therapeutic interventions in disease. Currently we are working on developing NK cell based interventions for hepatocellular carcinoma, one of the commonest cancer killers worldwide. We also have on-going projects in other human disease including metabolism-associated steatotic liver disease, and disorders of pregnancy, as well as viral infections.

–present Professor, University of Southampton

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