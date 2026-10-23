Samuel Shaw

Senior Lecturer in History of Art, The Open University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am a Senior Lecturer in Art History at the Open University. I work on the history of art and exhibition culture in Britain, with a particular interest in the visual cultures of natural history. My project 'Art and Ecology' explores how historic objects in collections across the UK can be used to engage audiences with environmental issues. I have published widely on subjects including the art market, natural history and empire, and art and cosmopolitanism.



2020–present Senior Lecturer in History of Art, The Open University

2019–2020 Teaching Fellow, University of Leicester

2017–2019 Teaching Fellow, University of Birmingham

2016–2017 Teaching Fellow, University of Sussex 2013–2016 Post-doctoral Research Associate, Yale Center for British Art

2010 University of York, PhD in History of Art



2024 Art, Identity and Cosmpolitanism, Peter Lang 2018 Zebra, Reaktion

ExperienceEducationPublications