Paul O'hare

Lecturer in Human Geography and Urban Development, Manchester Metropolitan University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am a human geographer with a particular interest in flooding, climate adaptation and community resilience. My research examines how people live with environmental risks and how policy and practice can better support communities facing an uncertain climate future. At Manchester Metropolitan University, I combine research, teaching and public engagement, working with local communities and decision-makers to help shape fairer and more effective responses to environmental change.

Recent publications:

O'Hare, P. (2026) 'Resisting resilience? Negotiating responsibility, counter conduct and agency in participatory risk management'. Global Environmental Change, 100(103218)

O'Hare, P. (2025) 'Not 'just' climate adaptation-towards progressive urban resilience.' Humanities & Social Sciences Communications, 12(260)

O'Hare, P. (2024) 'A walk with“that wild dog of yours”: tales of circumscribed, co-negotiated and adaptive walking practices.' Social and Cultural Geography, pp. 1-20.

Connelly, A., O'Hare, P., White, I. (2020) '“The best flood I ever had”: contingent resilience and the (relative) success of adaptive technologies.' Cities, 106

O'Hare, P.A. (2018) 'Resisting the 'Long‐Arm' of the State? Spheres of Capture and Opportunities for Autonomy in Community Governance.' International Journal of Urban and Regional Research, 42(2) pp. 210-225.

O'Hare, P., White, I. (2018) 'Beyond 'just' flood risk management: the potential for-and limits to-alleviating flood disadvantage.' Regional Environmental Change, 18(2) pp. 385-396.

–present Lecturer in Human Geography & Urban Development, University of Manchester

Experience