Research Fellow, The Woolf Institute, University of Cambridge

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Dr James Sunderland is a Research Fellow at the Woolf Institute working on the 'How to continue talking' project. He joined the Institute in June 2024. His work aims to explore how interfaith communities can continue meaningful and respectful dialogue and to explore connections and encounters during times of extreme distress, such as after the Hamas attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023 and the war in Gaza.

Prior to joining the Woolf Institute, James completed his DPhil in history at Merton College, University of Oxford, and his undergraduate and master's degrees in Near and Middle Eastern Studies at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London. His doctoral thesis focussed on (often violent) interactions between the Jewish Yishuv (community) and the British during the period of the British Mandate for Palestine (1917-1948). He also examined continued interactions between the Yishuv and Palestinian Arab community during the latter stages of the Mandate when clear Nationalist camps were crystalising and interaction became more difficult.

James has also previously engaged in teaching for the University of Oxford and for the University of Georgia on a range of topics including Modern Middle Eastern history and politics, the Israel-Palestine conflict, religion, society and politics in Victorian England, and IR approaches to terrorism and insurgencies. He also lectured at Brunel University in 2023, delivering classes on the Arab-Israeli conflict. As well as delivering university lectures and classes, James also has experience teaching children between the ages of 8-16 on topics related to Judaism and Jewish history.

As well as publishing academically, James is committed to furthering knowledge of the Middle East, and Israel-Palestine in particular, in the public sphere and fostering meaningful and respectful conversations about culture, society, politics, history, religion and conflict relating to the region. To this end, he has published a range of essays and articles in various public facing publications.

–present DPhil in Global History and Visiting Lecturer in History, University of Oxford

2019 SOAS, MA Near and Middle Eastern Studies

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