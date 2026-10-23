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Louis Bayman

Louis Bayman


Date: 2026-10-23 02:36:32

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor in Department of Film Studies, University of Southampton
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Dr. Louis Bayman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Film Studies at the University of Southampton. His research is especially interested in the relationship between culture and popular life. He has published on a range of subjects including Italian cinema, horror cinema, and time in film.

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  • –present Associate Professor in Department of, University of Southampton

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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