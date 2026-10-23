Hannah Ridge



Assistant Professor of Political Science, Chapman University Fellow, Institute for Humane Studies

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I am an assistant professor of political science at Chapman University. I was previously a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Pozen Center for Human Rights at the University of Chicago. I completed my PhD in Political Science at Duke University (Comparative Politics & Political Methodology).

My research focuses on public opinion on democracy and democratic institutions. I also examine the role religion and ethnic hierarchies play in the state and citizens' political behavior. My teaching interests include theories of democracy, religion and politics, and the Middle Eastern/North Africa. My research has been published in Political Science Research and Methods, Political Behavior, Party Politics, and Democratization. I am the author of Defining Democracy and Contours of Israeli Politics.

–present Political Science, Chapman University

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