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Hannah Ridge

Hannah Ridge


Date: 2026-10-23 02:36:31

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Political Science, Chapman University
  • Fellow, Institute for Humane Studies
Profile Articles

I am an assistant professor of political science at Chapman University. I was previously a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Pozen Center for Human Rights at the University of Chicago. I completed my PhD in Political Science at Duke University (Comparative Politics & Political Methodology).

My research focuses on public opinion on democracy and democratic institutions. I also examine the role religion and ethnic hierarchies play in the state and citizens' political behavior. My teaching interests include theories of democracy, religion and politics, and the Middle Eastern/North Africa. My research has been published in Political Science Research and Methods, Political Behavior, Party Politics, and Democratization. I am the author of Defining Democracy and Contours of Israeli Politics.

Experience
  • –present Political Science, Chapman University

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