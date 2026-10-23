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Alice Craggs

Alice Craggs


Date: 2026-10-23 02:36:30

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Midwifery, School of Nursing and Midwifery, London South Bank University
Profile Articles

I am a Lecturer in Midwifery in the School of Nursing and Midwifery at London South Bank University, having joined the academic team in 2024. I am an NMC-registered Midwife and continue to maintain active clinical engagement, bringing contemporary practice experience into my teaching and student support.

I have a wide range of post-qualification midwifery experience in two inner London NHS Trusts including specialist maternal medicine services, birth centre care, community midwifery, and specialist caseloading for women and birthing people with complex social needs.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Midwifery, London South Bank University
Education
  • 2022 City, University of London, Distinction MSc Advanced Midwifery

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