Malaysia, Yemen Foreign Ministers Discuss Latest Developments In West Asia

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 (NNN) -- Malaysia's Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and his Yemeni counterpart Dr Afrah Abdulaziz Al-Zouba discussed the latest developments in Yemen and the wider West Asia region on Thursday.

In a post on X, Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said Afrah briefed Mohamad on the latest developments in Yemen during the telephone conversation.

“The Yemeni Foreign Minister shared updates on the latest developments in Yemen. Both Ministers also exchanged views on the overall situation in the West Asia region,” it said.

Mohamad also congratulated Afrah on her recent appointment as Yemen's first female foreign minister.

--NNN