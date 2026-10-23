Release Of Mazda Integrated Report 2026

HIROSHIMA, Japan, October 23, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) today released on the Company's official website the Mazda Integrated Report 2026*1, which provides a structured overview of the Mazda Group's initiatives for medium- to long-term value creation from both financial and non-financial perspectives. The Mazda Integrated Report has been published annually since 2022 as a communication tool to convey the Company's sustainable growth story and approach to value creation, while fostering deeper dialogue with stakeholders.

Mazda Integrated Report 2026

The 2026 edition recounts Mazda's value creation journey and key initiatives aimed at enhancing corporate value through the perspectives of seven CXOs*2 (Chief Officers), including the CEO*3, as well as division leaders and employees. It illustrates how they put into practice Mazda's“Brand Value Management” philosophy, which focuses on earning customer choice through value rather than scale.

The report also outlines a virtuous cycle for enhancing corporate value through the practice of Brand Value Management, illustrating how“being a company that is valued by society leads Mazda to be chosen by customers, inspire pride among employees, and earn the trust of partners, thereby enhancing its brand value.”







Furthermore, Mazda has revised its Materiality, which serves as a compass for sustainably enhancing brand and corporate value. Reflecting changes in the business environment and social challenges, Mazda has identified five material issues toward 2035 and established related initiatives, indicators, and targets to enable ongoing measurement and monitoring of progress.

Mazda aims to achieve sustainable growth in corporate value by building empathy and trust with its customers, employees, partners, shareholders and investors, and local communities and society, and by translating these relationships into enhanced brand value.

Information on Mazda's approach to sustainability, ESG initiatives, and performance data is available on the Sustainability page*1 of the Company's corporate website. Mazda also plans to publish the Mazda Sustainability Report 2026 on the website, which summarizes the company's annual sustainability initiatives.

[Corporate Website URL]