Rybakina Overcomes Wobble To Reach Ningbo Semi-Finals

MENAFN - Gulf Times) World number one Elena Rybakina recovered from a second-set dip to beat Poland's Katarzyna Kawa on Friday and reach the semi-finals of the Ningbo Open.

Top seed and defending champion Rybakina cruised through the opening set but was forced into a decider by the 128th-ranked Kawa before sealing a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 victory.

"I actually started pretty well," Rybakina said in her on-court interview. "Everything was going in. The serve was working. Then in the second set I dropped a little bit. (There) was not enough energy on the serve, some mistakes here and there, and very cold games. Also, she played really well a few moments, so it changed in the second set pretty quickly.

"But I'm happy that in the third set I stayed aggressive and kept on playing my game."

Rybakina finished the match much as she began it. After racing to a 3-0 lead in the opening set, the World No. 1 won the first three games of the decider before Kawa got on the board at 3-1. Rybakina then reeled off the final three games to secure her place in the semi-finals.

Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina will face Russian sixth seed Diana Shnaider in the last four in eastern China.

Shnaider overcame US fourth seed Iva Jovic in three sets. Canada's Leylah Fernandez plays Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in the other semi-final.

Rybakina, 27, won the US Open for her third Grand Slam crown in September and usurped Aryna Sabalenka as world number one in New York.

She was then stunned in the second round in Beijing at the start of this month, and pulled out of the Wuhan Open citing a foot injury.

Elena Rybakina Katarzyna Kawa Ningbo Open World number one