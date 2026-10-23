Poulter Joins LIV Golf Exodus: 'Tough Decision'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) LIV Golf has lost one of its staunchest supporters as England's Ian Poulter announced Friday that he will not sign on for LIV 2.0.

Poulter, 50, said he made the decision after discussing his playing future with his family and team.

"Ultimately, the opportunity to spend more time at home with my family, reduce international travel, focus on senior golf and have the opportunity to pursue other interests was something that I felt was right for me at this stage of my life and career," Poulter said in an Instagram post.

Poulter was among the first players to sign with LIV Golf at its inception in 2022. He and countryman Lee Westwood have been two of the most outspoken supporters of the Saudi-backed league, which has been accused by many critics of dividing the professional golf world.

Poulter and Westwood served as the co-captains of the all-English Majesticks GC that included Laurie Canter and Sam Horsfield for the 2026 season. Majesticks finished 12th in the 13-team league.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund announced earlier this year that it would end its financial support of LIV Golf. CEO Scott O'Neil has lined up funding for LIV 2.0 as the league goes through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, with plans to play a 10-event schedule in 2027 that includes five events in the United States and five internationally.

However, Poulter joins a growing list of players who will not return that includes Spaniards Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and David Puig, as well as Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell III, Adrian Meronk, Louis Oosthuizen and Thomas Pieters. Other marquee names, including Bryson DeChambeau, Cam Smith and Joaquin Niemann, have not declared what they intend to do by Sunday's registration deadline.

"Clearly, LIV Golf has divided opinion," Poulter wrote. "But to be part of the founding group that took world class golf around the globe, showcased our great game to a new audience, built a team brand in Majesticks GC, helped innovate tournament formats and establish a leading community impact program in Little Sticks, is something I will be forever proud of. And that's just scratching the surface of what we achieved together.

"Change is never easy and it's fair to say professional golf has experienced plenty of it over the last few years. But I've always believed that change can create opportunity and ultimately lead to positive outcomes. There will undoubtedly be more changes ahead, but I am confident the game will continue to grow, evolve, and deliver the very best for golf fans around the world."

ONE-YEAR SUSPENSION LIKELY

Poulter will likely need to serve a one-year suspension from the date of his most recent LIV event before being eligible to play on the Champions Tour, similar to former LIV player Henrik Stenson, who made his Champions debut earlier this year.

The DP World Tour has also announced it will not grant membership to LIV Golf players in 2027, which Poulter needs in order to be eligible to be a Ryder Cup captain or vice captain for Europe in the future.

Meanwhile, Poulter's eldest son, Luke, 22, plays golf for the University of Florida and has competed in the Walker Cup. Joshua Poulter, 14, is his youngest son. Ian and his wife, Katie, also have two daughters.

He said he plans to devote more time to helping Luke and Joshua in their golf pursuits and also growing his YouTube channel.

"I'm genuinely excited about this next chapter. I'm looking forward to spending more time with my family, continuing to develop The Postman YouTube channel, sharing more of my life, golf, experiences and competing in some senior events," Poulter wrote.

"Something I am also particularly looking forward to is being able to spend more time helping Luke as he pursues his career in professional golf, and Joshua as he looks to develop as a golfer in his teenage years. Having spent so many years travelling the world chasing my own golfing dreams, the opportunity to now spend more time supporting my boys as they chase theirs is something that means a great deal to me.

"After all these years, golf has given me so much, and I'm excited about what lies ahead, both on and off the course. Thanks again to everyone who has been part of the journey so far! We certainly aren't done yet!"

LIV Golf Ian Poulter Ryder Cup Bryson DeChambeau