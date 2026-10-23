India's Kishan Ruled Out Of Second New Zealand T20 With Adductor Strain
The 28-year-old suffered the injury during India's four-wicket win in the opening match of the five-game series on Thursday, with the BCCI adding that its medical team is monitoring his recovery.
The second T20 will be played in Christchurch on Saturday.India Ishan Kishan New Zealand BCCI
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