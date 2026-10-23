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India's Kishan Ruled Out Of Second New Zealand T20 With Adductor Strain

India's Kishan Ruled Out Of Second New Zealand T20 With Adductor Strain


Date: 2026-10-23 02:34:22

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) India batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second Twenty20 against New Zealand with a low-grade right adductor strain, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury during India's four-wicket win in the opening match of the five-game series on Thursday, with the BCCI adding that its medical team is monitoring his recovery.

The second T20 will be played in Christchurch on Saturday.

India Ishan Kishan New Zealand BCCI

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Gulf Times

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