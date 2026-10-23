Travis Bright's Outlook For Home Building: Less Guesswork, More Coordination

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Travis Bright, a Greenville, NC builder with a background in heating and air, lays out what he expects to change in residential construction over the next year.



Trades Get Pulled in Earlier

Travis Bright has spent his career on both sides of a single-family build: the general contracting side and the mechanical side, after graduating ahead of his class at Pitt Community College in heating and air. That mix shapes how he reads the year ahead.

“The biggest shift I expect is timing,” Bright says.“Right now a lot of builders still bring in HVAC and electrical crews after the framing is settled. I think more of that conversation moves earlier, before walls are even up. It saves rework, and it saves money.”

Bright has said before that his own HVAC background changed how he schedules a job. He expects more builders without that background to start asking their mechanical subs for input sooner, simply because the cost of guessing wrong has gotten harder to absorb.

Wiring for Security and Smart Systems Becomes Standard, Not Extra

Bright works directly with indoor and outdoor wiring for electronics and security systems on the homes he builds. He expects that kind of wiring to stop being treated as an upgrade and start being treated as part of the base plan.

“A few years ago, security wiring and smart home wiring were things a homeowner added after move-in, or paid extra for during the build,” he says.“I think that keeps shifting. More buyers expect it already roughed in, the same way they expect enough outlets in a kitchen.”

For builders, that means running conduit and low-voltage wire at the framing stage instead of retrofitting later. Bright says the builders who plan for it from the start will spend less time and money than the ones who treat it as an afterthought.

Scheduling Gets Tighter, Not Looser

Bright does not expect the coming year to make scheduling easier. If anything, he expects the opposite: more pressure to hold a tight sequence, with less room for the kind of slack that used to absorb delays.

“A build schedule only works if the trades hit their windows,” he says.“When one trade slips, everyone behind them slips too. I think the builders who do well this year are the ones who build in real checkpoints, not just a start date and an end date.”

He also expects more attention paid to who shows up when, not just what gets built. A crew that understands how its work affects the next crew in line saves time across the whole project, he says, even if that is not where people usually look for efficiency.

What This Means for Someone Planning a Build

For a family planning a single-family home, Bright says the practical takeaway is to ask a builder how early the mechanical trades get involved, not just who they are.

“If a builder can tell you when HVAC and electrical get brought into the conversation, and it's early, that tells you something about how the whole job will run,” he says.“If the answer is 'after framing,' that's worth asking more about.”

He expects buyers to get more comfortable asking those kinds of sequencing questions over the next year, the same way they already ask about materials and finishes.

A Builder Who Reads the Job From Both Sides

Bright says his outlook is shaped less by predicting the market and more by watching how a job actually runs on site, where mechanical work and general construction either support each other or get in each other's way.

“I'm not guessing at trends from an office,” he says.“I'm watching what slows a crew down or speeds one up, and expecting more builders to pay attention to the same things.”

About Travis Bright

Travis Bright is a construction professional based in Greenville, NC, working in construction management for single-family homes. He holds a college degree in construction management and a heating and air credential from Pitt Community College, where he graduated ahead of his class. His background spans residential construction and indoor and outdoor wiring for electronics and security systems. Bright has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and is the father of two children, a boy and a girl.