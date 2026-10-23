Francoobla Music Announces The MAJESTATIS 7+7 Global Protocol: A Proposed Universal Mathematical Standard Against Musical Plagiarism And For Copyright Protection

The Italian musician and founder of Francoobla Music presents a 12-principle framework addressing musical similarity, subjective judgments, AI-generated music, and the protection of human and artificial intelligence-assisted compositions.

AZZATE, Italy, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Francoobla Music, founded by Italian musician Franco Oblatore, today announced the presentation of the MAJESTATIS 7+7 Global Protocol, a proposed framework designed to establish an objective, mathematical approach to evaluating musical plagiarism and protecting copyright in both human-created and AI-generated music.

The protocol proposes that musical plagiarism should be evaluated according to a precise threshold of seven identical and consecutive notes within a melodic sequence or seven identical and consecutive words within literary text. Through this approach, the framework seeks to replace subjective assessments of musical atmosphere, emotional impressions, genre, and stylistic similarity with a numerical method that its creator considers more consistent and transparent.

Created by Franco Oblatore, the MAJESTATIS 7+7 Global Protocol comprises 12 principles addressing the definition of musical plagiarism, the limits of subjective interpretation, the role of musicological experts and legal practitioners, and the treatment of artificial intelligence in music creation.

A Proposed Mathematical Standard for Musical Plagiarism

At the centre of the MAJESTATIS framework is the principle that musical plagiarism should be assessed through the identification of seven identical and consecutive notes or seven identical and consecutive words, rather than through general impressions of similarity.

According to the protocol, works falling below this proposed threshold should be considered original and free from infringement under its framework. The proposal also calls for accidentals, including sharps and flats that alter notes by a semitone, to be included in the evaluation.

The document challenges the commonly discussed concept of an“eight-note rule,” which it describes as an arbitrary approach to determining musical similarity. Instead, it advocates a fixed numerical threshold intended to make comparisons more measurable and less dependent on subjective interpretation.

Challenging Subjective Assessments of Musical Similarity

The protocol argues that musical atmosphere, emotional response, genre, and overall stylistic resemblance should not, in themselves, constitute sufficient evidence of plagiarism.

Oblatore maintains that music is inherently capable of generating deeply personal emotional experiences, and that such experiences cannot be measured consistently across listeners. The framework therefore questions the use of subjective impressions and the so-called“average listener” test as decisive measures in copyright disputes.

The document also challenges the concept of subconscious or involuntary copying, arguing that allegations should be examined through verifiable musical evidence rather than assumptions about a creator's memory or intentions.

In addition, the proposal seeks to reduce reliance on prolonged litigation, competing expert opinions, and costly settlements by establishing what its creator describes as a straightforward numerical evaluation process.

A Unified Approach to Human and AI-Generated Music

A central objective of the MAJESTATIS 7+7 Global Protocol is to establish the same proposed evaluation criteria for music created by human composers and music generated with artificial intelligence.

The framework specifically addresses AI music platforms, including Suno and Udio, and challenges assessments of alleged infringement that rely primarily on similarities in style, atmosphere, or emotional effect.

The protocol calls for relevant judicial decisions, settlement agreements, and financial damages involving AI music platforms to be reconsidered where, in its creator's view, the claims have not been supported by objective musical comparison.

Through this position, Oblatore advocates an approach in which human-created and AI-generated compositions are evaluated according to the same proposed mathematical criteria.

The protocol represents its creator's proposed framework; its principles do not, by themselves, establish binding legal requirements or invalidate existing court decisions, settlements, or copyright obligations.

The Inviolability of Emotional Experience in Music

The MAJESTATIS document places particular emphasis on the distinction between measurable musical elements and the emotional experiences music creates.

Oblatore argues that music's ability to evoke feelings is one of its defining characteristics and that emotional responses differ from person to person. The framework therefore maintains that perceived atmosphere, emotional resemblance, and stylistic impressions should not independently determine whether copyright infringement has occurred.

The document also references the Blurred Lines litigation and the George Harrison and“My Sweet Lord” dispute as examples of legal controversies relevant to its arguments concerning subjective similarity and subconscious copying.

These references form part of the creator's rationale for proposing a more clearly defined numerical method for evaluating musical works.

Music as a Universal Language

The protocol describes music as a universal, apolitical language that connects people across geographical and cultural boundaries.

It argues that musical standards should be informed by the knowledge and experience of accomplished composers, while legal practitioners should apply the relevant legal framework to the available evidence.

Oblatore's proposal seeks to distinguish the technical assessment of musical sequences from subjective judgments about artistic expression, with the stated objective of supporting greater consistency in copyright evaluations.

The document also identifies J. S. Bach's Air on the G String as an example of a musical work whose artistic and emotional qualities, in the creator's view, should not be reduced to subjective interpretations of similarity.

Playback Music and the Role of Artificial Intelligence

The MAJESTATIS 7+7 Global Protocol further argues that music should be evaluated independently of whether a human performer is physically present during playback.

The document cites a figure of 99.3% for music consumed worldwide through playback audio, compared with 0.7% through live performance. These figures are presented in the protocol to support its argument that listeners primarily experience music through recorded or reproduced audio, regardless of the visible presence of a performer.

On this basis, Oblatore maintains that AI-generated music should not be dismissed solely because it lacks a human performer physically producing the sound during playback. The framework argues that music created through artificial intelligence can also evoke meaningful emotional responses and should be assessed using the same proposed criteria as other musical works.

A Framework for Discussion on Global Copyright Protection

Through the MAJESTATIS 7+7 Global Protocol, Francoobla Music presents a proposal for reconsidering how musical similarity, originality, and copyright protection are evaluated as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly involved in music creation.

The document's 12 principles cover the proposed seven-note and seven-word thresholds, the treatment of subjective impressions, the role of expert testimony, the rejection of arbitrary numerical conventions, the assessment of subconscious copying, the reduction of prolonged disputes, the authority of musical creators, AI-related copyright litigation, the personal nature of emotional experience, the protection of musical heritage, equal evaluation criteria for AI-generated music, and the significance of playback audio.

The protocol is intended to advance discussion about whether a clearly defined mathematical standard could contribute to greater transparency and consistency in musical plagiarism assessments. Its adoption and legal effect would depend on consideration by relevant legal institutions and other stakeholders, as well as applicable copyright laws.

Registration and Proprietary Information

The MAJESTATIS 7+7 Global Protocol identifies the following registration references supplied by its creator:

Safe Creative / eIDAS Registration No.: 2610137313805

SIAE Registration No.: 2026/01584

U.S. Copyright Office Case No.: 1-15211873131



These references are reproduced as stated in the original document and are not presented as independent confirmation of the protocol's legal status or universal recognition.

About Francoobla Music

Francoobla Music is the music entity founded by Franco Oblatore, an Italian musician and the creator of the MAJESTATIS 7+7 Global Protocol. Based in Azzate, in the Province of Varese, Italy, the entity presents the protocol as a proposed framework for addressing musical plagiarism, copyright protection, and the evolving relationship between human creativity and artificial intelligence.

Executive Proprietor and Creator: Franco Oblatore

Company: Francoobla Music

Headquarters: Azzate (VA), Italy

Telephone: +39 393 961 9606

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Francoobla Music

Franco Oblatore

Azzate (VA), Italy

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Forward-Looking and Legal Statement

The MAJESTATIS 7+7 Global Protocol reflects the views and proposed principles of its creator. It is not presented as an adopted international legal standard, and its publication does not alter existing copyright laws, judicial decisions, or contractual obligations. Any determination of copyright infringement remains subject to applicable law and the competent authorities.

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