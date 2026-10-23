Revenue In The Sustainable Data Center Market Is Projected To Exceed $184.68 Billion By 2030, Driven By Increasing

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Sustainable Data Center Market Size

The Business Research Company's Sustainable Data Center Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The sustainable data center market is experiencing remarkable growth as the demand for environmentally responsible and energy-efficient digital infrastructure intensifies. With the increasing need to optimize energy consumption and reduce carbon footprints, this sector is rapidly evolving to support more sustainable operations worldwide. Let's explore the market size, key growth drivers, regional dominance, and emerging trends shaping the future of sustainable data centers.

Sustainable Data Center Market Size and Its Promising Growth Trajectory

In recent years, the sustainable data center market has expanded significantly. It is projected to rise from $77.3 billion in 2025 to $92.27 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. This upward momentum in the past years can be linked to multiple factors such as the growing energy demands of data center operations, wider use of energy-efficient cooling solutions, a push towards integrating renewable energy sources, increased efforts to lower carbon emissions from data centers, and the adoption of energy management systems tailored for data center environments.

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Looking ahead, the market is set to maintain its rapid pace, reaching $184.68 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 18.9%. This future growth will be driven by the broader implementation of liquid cooling technologies, greater use of onsite renewable energy generation, a rising focus on achieving zero-carbon data center operations, expanding application of energy storage systems to ensure power resilience, and the adoption of circular economy principles for hardware and resource management. Key trends expected to dominate include energy-efficient infrastructure, renewable energy-powered data centers, cutting-edge cooling innovations, water usage optimization, and carbon-neutral operations.

Defining Sustainable Data Centers and Their Operational Focus

Sustainable data centers are designed with the goal of minimizing environmental impact while ensuring high-performance computing, storage, and networking capabilities. These facilities emphasize the efficient use of resources, heightened energy efficiency, and reduced carbon footprints. By promoting environmentally responsible practices, sustainable data centers help organizations enhance operational effectiveness, lower resource consumption, and manage their infrastructure with a long-term focus on sustainability.

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Rising Electricity Costs as a Major Growth Catalyst for Sustainable Data Centers

One of the primary factors fueling the expansion of the sustainable data center market is the increasing cost of electricity. Organizations face higher expenses to power their IT equipment, cooling systems, power infrastructure, and overall facility operations. This rise in electricity prices is largely due to escalating fuel costs, which make electricity generation more expensive as power plants spend more on coal, natural gas, and other energy sources. As a consequence, businesses are motivated to invest in energy-efficient infrastructure, integrate renewable energy solutions, and optimize power management strategies to cut operational costs and reduce environmental impact.

For example, according to Eurostat in October 2023, household electricity prices in the European Union rose from USD 27.4 (€25.3) per 100 kWh in early 2022 to USD 31.3 (€28.9) per 100 kWh in the first half of 2023. This clear increase in electricity costs is prompting greater adoption of sustainable data center technologies and practices.

North America Leading the Sustainable Data Center Market Landscape

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest market for sustainable data centers. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market research encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a thorough perspective on global sustainable data center trends and regional developments.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Revenue in the Sustainable Data Center Market is projected to exceed $184.68 billion by 2030, driven by increasing News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 23, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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