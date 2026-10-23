Penguin Junk Removal Recognizes Two Crew Members Who Were First On Scene At Detroit House Fire

Nicholas Bryant, Junk Removal Technician at Penguin Junk Removal

Dewayne Carr and Nicholas Bryant stopped their truck, called 911, and forced the front door before Detroit firefighters rescued a woman nearly 90.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES - Penguin Junk Removal has publicly recognized two of its crew members, Dewayne Carr and Nicholas Bryant, who were the first people to reach a burning home on Detroit's northwest side on the morning of July 21, 2026, and who worked to reach a trapped resident until Detroit Fire Department crews arrived and completed the rescue.The two men were on the road for work shortly before 8 a.m. when they saw smoke coming from a house in the 20500 block of Plainview Avenue, near Eight Mile. They pulled over, heard a woman screaming for help inside, and Bryant called 911. Carr retrieved a sledgehammer and crowbar from the truck and tried to force the front door, which was secured with a double-key lock."As soon as we got to the door, somebody was screaming they need help," Carr told The Cool Down. "So he's on 911. I immediately ran to the truck, got a sledgehammer and crowbar, ran to the door and tried to get in."Carr went to the rear of the house and met the resident's daughter running out the back door. Bryant entered through the smoke and found the woman lying sideways just inside the front door, blocking it. He made it roughly 10 to 15 feet in, to the kitchen, before the smoke forced him down. "Guide me with your voice," he called to her, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Both men had to crawl out for air and re-enter before Detroit firefighters arrived, forced the front door, and carried the woman out.Detroit Fire Department Battalion Chief Carl Billings told WXYZ that crews had her out and transported immediately. "Everybody did a great job," Billings said. The woman, whose family said she is nearly 90, was treated for severe burns and was listed in stable condition in intensive care that afternoon. Billings also cautioned residents that double-key deadbolts, which require a key to exit, can trap people inside during a fire."We saw the smoke, and being nosy saved lives," Bryant told WXYZ."Dewayne & Nick jumped into action, no questions asked. They did what they did before anyone from the company knew about it, but that's just who they are. We're proud to have them on our trucks, and we're grateful to the Detroit Fire Department for finishing what they started," said Cassie Clark, Director of Sales & Marketing.Penguin Junk Removal crews work residential and commercial routes across Metro Detroit every day. The company provides junk removal in Detroit, junk removal in Farmington Hills, and property cleanouts in Metro Detroit. Estimates are available by request at (248) 690-5865.About Penguin Junk RemovalPenguin Junk Removal is a locally owned junk removal and property cleanout company based in Farmington Hills, Michigan, serving homeowners, landlords, and businesses across Metro Detroit. Services include residential junk removal, commercial junk removal, garage and estate cleanouts, and appliance and furniture hauling. Learn more at penguinjunkremoval.

Cassie Clark

Penguin Junk Removal

(248) 690-5865

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Penguin Junk Removal Recognizes Two Crew Members Who Were First on Scene at Detroit House Fire News Provided By Concinnity Digital October 23, 2026, 18:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management



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