Who Is Amir Shokeen? Delhi-Based Influencer Under Fire For 'Chinese Jibe' At Tripura Youth - What's The Case Against Him

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amir Shokeen, the Delhi-based content creator apprehended for hurling racial abuse at a Tripura youth, was remanded to one-day judicial custody in a case registered at Sadar Bazar Police Station.

DCP North District Niharika Bhatt said on Thursday that police registered a case after coming across the incident on social media. Given the gravity of the matter, the police took suo motu cognisance and filed the complaint themselves, according to news agency ANI.

“In this case, we came to know through social media that a person named Amir Shokeen, a social media influencer and YouTuber, had used racial slurs against a man from Tripura. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police became the complainant and registered a case at Sadar Bazaar Police Station, under the jurisdiction of North District. The case was registered under Sections 192, 196, 352 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” Bhatt said.

Shokeen was arrested by the police on Thursday after a purported video surfaced online showing him taunting the youth by calling him“chinky”,“China president” and“Michael Jackson. He poked fun at the youth when he said he was an Indian.

The video drew massive criticism on social media, with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha calling for action against the content creator.

'This evil man will be punished'

Leaders across party lines condemned the incident and demanded action.

"This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson," the minister said.

Shokeen issued an apology video, stating that he had made a mistake and that he had never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments or any community. He also sought forgiveness from the people of Tripura.

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“Jai Babaji, brothers, as you know, I made a video, it was a joke video, but for that, if any of the brothers of Tripura are offended, I am apologizing again, forgive me,” he said. Referring to Saha's post on the controversy, Shokeen added that he was apologising to the chief minister as well.

“I made a mistake,” he said, claiming that he had deleted the video and was seeking forgiveness with folded hands.“I have made more than 2,000 videos, but no one has ever hurt anyone, and Hindus, Muslims, all the community, I have never done anything wrong with anyone,” he said.

Who is Amir Shokeen?

Amir Shokeen is a Delhi-based content creator with around 1.42 lakh (142,000) followers on Instagram. He makes street-comedy videos featuring interactions with people in public places and has made more than 2,000 videos.

Shokeen was regarded as a person of“bad character” in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area and had been involved in multiple brawling cases in the past, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt told news agency PTI.

Police revealed that the influencer has a previous criminal history, with earlier cases registered against him under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

(With inputs from agencies)