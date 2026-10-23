Steel Ministry Invites Industry To Open House On Steel Import Issues

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Steel will hold an open house on October 28 to address issues related to steel imports, including matters concerning the Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS), SARAL SIMS and Quality Control Order (QCO) exemptions.

The session will take place from 11 am to 5 pm at the Steel Room, third floor, GPOA-3, Netaji Nagar, New Delhi. Companies and industry associations can request a time slot by emailing... by 12 noon on October 26, 2026.

Applicants have been asked to provide their company or association name, industry and product category, details of the issue, relevant application references, a brief description of up to 50 words, and the name, designation and contact details of the participating representative.

The ministry has stated that walk-in participation will not be allowed. Only one representative per organisation will be permitted, and third-party representation will not be accepted. Confirmed time slots will be communicated by email.

(KNN Bureau)

