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ICAR-CIRCOT Signs Technology Transfer Mou For Cotton Harvesting Gloves

ICAR-CIRCOT Signs Technology Transfer Mou For Cotton Harvesting Gloves


Date: 2026-10-23 02:30:23

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 23 (KNN) The ICAR-Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology (ICAR-CIRCOT), Mumbai, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Trust ARS Rubber Private Limited, Chengalpattu, on October 22, 2026, for the technology transfer of protective gloves designed for cotton-picking workers.

The gloves are designed to protect workers' hands from injuries caused by sharp cotton bracts during harvesting while allowing flexibility and comfort. They are reusable and durable for repeated use in field conditions.

The technology transfer is intended to support commercialisation and wider availability of the gloves for cotton farmers and agricultural workers.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN23102026000155011030ID1111856894


KNN India

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