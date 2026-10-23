ICAR-CIRCOT Signs Technology Transfer Mou For Cotton Harvesting Gloves
The gloves are designed to protect workers' hands from injuries caused by sharp cotton bracts during harvesting while allowing flexibility and comfort. They are reusable and durable for repeated use in field conditions.
The technology transfer is intended to support commercialisation and wider availability of the gloves for cotton farmers and agricultural workers.
(KNN Bureau)
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